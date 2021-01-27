Most of us are accustomed to going out for a romantic dinner for two on Valentine’s Day, but this year many people are choosing to stay in or simply unable to go out.
A romantic dinner for two is still entirely possible from the comfort of your own kitchen. Let’s talk about easy to prepare dinner menus that will still make an impact.
One of my favorite no-fail dinner party meals is Oven Roasted Chicken. There’s absolutely nothing easier to prepare, and yet it gives the appearance of requiring some culinary skill.
As a bonus, if you really want to make your life easy, just pop some veggies on a sheet tray and place them in the oven about 30 minutes before the chicken is done and your side dish is covered. Brussels sprouts are my favorite, but you could easily use asparagus or even a mix of root vegetable with this recipe.
Grab a dessert from the many locals who are offering up baked goods and homemade candy right now, add some parker house rolls and your meal is complete.
These recipes are very forgiving and easily accommodating to what you have on hand.
Go ahead and throw on a fancy dress while everything is in the oven and light a few candles. You certainly won’t miss waiting for a table and your PJs are right there if you get too full.