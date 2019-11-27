Hot Chicken & Waffles
1 lb Chicken Breasts cut into strips
2 bags of Mexican Corn Meal Mix
1 cup Buttermilk
2 eggs
¼ cup of Shredded Cheddar Cheese
½ cup of Syrup
Hot Sauce to taste
1 cup of flour
½ cup of bread crumbs
1 tsp of garlic powder
1 tsp of onion powder
1 tsp of salt
1 tsp of pepper
2 cups of Vegetable Oil
Marinate chicken strips in a Ziploc bag with ½ cup buttermilk and a couple of dashes of hot sauce. Marinate chicken overnight in the fridge or for a couple of hours. Remove and pat dry. Dredge in flour, bread crumbs, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper mixture. Mix separately corn meal mix with ½ cup of buttermilk(or to the consistency of your choosing), 1 egg, and cheese. Stir until combined. Heat waffle iron and pour mixture into the waffle maker ensuring not to pour to much! If any does run out of the sides, take a knife around the edge to trim off. While the waffle is making, heat in an iron skillet on medium, and add 2 cups of vegetable oil. To test temperature, sprinkle a little of the flour mixture into the skillet, if it bubbles up, it’s ready. Add the chicken carefully. Cook for 3-4 minutes on one side then gently flip once golden brown, cook for another 2 minutes depending on thickness the place cooked chicken on plate lined with paper towels. Mix together syrup with hot sauce to your heat liking. Place cooked waffle, then chicken, and drizzle with the hot syrup. Enjoy!
Holly Cookies
1 bag of big marshmallows
½ stick of butter
4 cups of cornflakes
1 tsp green food coloring
1 tsp of vanilla
Red hots
Wax Paper
Spray Oil
In a big nonstick pot over medium heat, combine butter and marshmallows. Stir consistently until marshmallows are fully melted. Add green food coloring and vanilla. Stir until combined. Quickly add cornflakes and stir until all are completely coated. Spoon onto spray oiled wax paper using two metal tablespoons. Add Red Hots immediately. Allow to sit until cool. Eat and enjoy!
Buffalo Chicken Dip
2 Cups Cooked and Shredded Chicken
2 packages of Cream Cheese
¾ cup Moore’s Buffalo Sauce
½ cup Blue Cheese Dressing
1 package Dry Ranch Dressing
1 cup Mozzarella Cheese
1 pinch of salt
1 pinch of pepper
1 tsp of garlic powder
Preheat oven to 400 degrees
Combine all ingredients in a baking dish topping with mozzarella cheese. Cook for 15-20 minutes. Serve with crackers or chips of your choice