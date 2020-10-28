The Mississippi High School Activities Associate state cross country meet is this weekend at Choctaw Trails in Clinton. A mix of veteran and young runners from the county will try to win a state championship.
IAHS is led by junior Kate Gann. Gann, ranked fourth in state in 4A, is no stranger to the state meet. She finished eighth in the 4A classification last year and seventh place as an eighth grader. Skylar Partlow has posted strong times throughout the fall and would like to put an exclamation mark on a nice season.
Tremont Attendance Center finished state runner-up a year ago and would like to take the top spot this year. They’re led by seniors Brayden Burroughs and Konner Sartin, both All-State runners a year ago. A bulk of their team from last season returns, including Gentry Lynch who just returned to the Eagles after breaking his leg.
Mantachie is going through a youth movement. Eighth graders Annie Amon and McKenna Barber and Dylan Moore were All-Region runners last week and will be running not only for this year but to lay a foundation the teams can build upon in the years to come.