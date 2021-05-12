On May seventh and eighth of 2017, the Lady Mustangs defeated East Union for their first ever North Half Championship in fastpitch softball. Four years to the very days, they did it again, clinching a spot in the State Championship for the second time in program history.
If that was not coincidence enough, the cast of characters made the amazing feat all the more eerie. On Mantachie’s side, the only starters from this season who participated in 2017 are senior captain Lynsey Barber, who has moved from starting pitcher to catcher since the first series, and junior slugger Hanna Gillean, in her fifth season as starting first baseman. For the Urchins, only senior pitcher Emily Coggins remains, having pitched a losing effort in 2017’s game two.
It was sibling connections that created the real sense of déjà vu, with six younger siblings of 2017 participants between the two teams: Ramsey Montgomery (McKinley), Campbell Guin (Mackenzie) and Bailey Coker (Taylor) for Mantachie and Maggie McVey (Sylvie), Emma Boatner (Katie) and Josie Mae Bell (Raelee) for East Union.
The two teams clashed in the regular season during division play, having both been tagged by preseason polls as teams in contention for a 2A title, but it was the Lady Mustangs who ran wild, defeating East Union by scores of 6-2 and 13-0 to claim the region crown.
Despite the increased tension and sky-high stakes, the results did not change very much for this series. A slow start in game one, saw Mantachie clinging to 1-0 lead but they busted things open in the middle innings, plating one in the third, two in the fourth, and five in the fifth, before EU head coach Josh Blythe pulled Coggins in favor of Bell in relief.
Meanwhile, Montgomery was spinning it in the circle for the Lady ‘Stangs, barely breaking a sweat at times, finishing with 12 strikeouts while allowing only a pair of hits across the full seven shutout innings.
While Gillean and eighth-grader Lillianna Cates both had two hits on the night, it was new kid on the block A.K. Justice who led the way statistically at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three singles, a walk, and an RBI. Barber, Montgomery, Cates and senior Madison Jones all had an extra base-hit each to jumpstart some of the scoring.
The next day back within the friendly confines of Itawamba County, the Lady Mustangs finished off their arch-nemesis, in a quick 4-0 contest, that saw Bell get the nod in the circle for East Union given Coggins’ three unsuccessful tries against Mantachie this season.
Although limited, the scoring started early, in the bottom of the first after a leadoff double by Barber and single by Gillean, the former scored on a fielder’s choice by Montgomery, who then scored after a single by Cates making it 2-0.
A one-out single by Justice in the second inning followed by a clutch two-out triple by Barber extended the lead to 3-0, while Montgomery was again dealing on the mound, despite futile attempts by the Urchins to adopt a “small-ball” strategy of bunting in an attempt to force errors and manufacture runs against the dominant hurler.
The new tactic backfired in the second at-bat for East Union after Mia Hutcheson reached on an error but was thrown out on a double-play after Cates fielded a Harleigh Wheelington bunt down the third baseline, fired to Gillean for the out at first who instinctively rifled the ball to third where Hailee Spigner came flying in from left field to cover the bag and make the tag to nab the advancing Hutcheson, for a rare 5-3-7 double play that would make softball fundamentalists water at the mouth.
The Lady Mustangs added their final run of the series on a bases loaded two-out single by Guin, that scored courtesy runner Aleah Farris from third, who got there following a walk by Jones and a hit-by-pitch for seventh-grader Allie Ensey, to make it 4-0, more than enough to support Montgomery in the circle.
In 2017, the last out recorded to punch Mantachie’s ticket came from East Union’s Raelee Bell, who wore No. 8 for the Lady Urchins. As fate would have it, the final out of the 2021 2A North Half Championship would be an out by Josie Mae Bell, also dawning No. 8, four exact years later to the date.
With this second trip to the “Big Dance” secured, Mantachie will make another push for a State Championship in a primary sport, which has eluded the school since the basketball program’s 1956 Grand Slam title, but Saturday was all for enjoying the moment.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling to know I get another crack at a ring my senior year,” said Barber, who emotionally walked off the 2017 field following two outstanding pitching performances as an eighth grader on the largest stage. “I’m so proud of this team and so thankful for another shot at it.”
Head coach Kristi Montgomery, usually intense, is now the first coach of a primary sport in school history to make multiple State Championship appearances, and she too was overcome with emotion following the North Half win.
“This is a goal we set at the very beginning of this season, but really it’s been a goal of mine and the handful of older kids left from 2017 (to get back),” Montgomery explained. “We’ve had a great year, and we are thankful for all of the fan support we’ve gotten along the way. We are going to do the best we can to bring Mantachie a trophy.”
The State Championship series will slate Mantachie against the Lake High School Lady Hornets, and will be played on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week on the campus of Mississippi State University at Nusz Field.