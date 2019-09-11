Itawamba County’s volleyball teams went a combined six and one on the week.
Lady Mustangs defeat Falkner to open busy week
Mantachie’s Lady Mustangs hosted Falkner in a Sept. 3 division tilt. Falkner won the first point of game one, and it looked as if the game might be close. But the Lady Mustangs, with Cameron Massey serving, pulled out to an 8-2 lead. Leading 9-3, senior McKinley Montgomery walked behind the line to serve. Mantachie won the point – the next 13 as well – until Falkner won their fourth and final point of game one. The Lady Mustangs then closed it out with the final score being 25-4.
Game two was a bit closer, although still a definitive win by the Mustangs. With the score 15-9, Mantachie went on a scoring frenzy, which put them up 21-10 at Falkner’s next point. Game two ended in the Lady Mustangs’ favor, 25-12.
Game three was the first of the night where Mantachie won the opening point, but the game played out similarly to the one preceding it. The Lady Mustangs steadily added to their lead a point or two at a time. Then, with Bailey Coker serving, Mantachie rattled off five straight points to take a 24-11 lead. Eighth-grader Maddi Fleming ended the game with a serve that gave the Lady Mustangs the 25-12 win.
Plays at the net by junior Ella Pitts, eighth-grader Ramsey Montgomery, and McKinley Montgomery, digs by junior Lynsey Barber and quick returns by junior Madison Jones and Massey were key to Mantachie’s long stretches of scoring.
Mantachie won the match 3-0. McKinley Montgomery recorded 15 kills and 12 aces; Massey six aces and four kills; Ramsey Montgomery nine aces and five kills; Pitts recorded seven kills; Barber had five digs.
The win was the start of a busy, and solid, week for the Lady Mustangs. They were off on Thursday, but played in Corinth High School’s Crossroads Classic at Crossroads Arena in Corinth.
The Lady Mustangs went 3-0 in pool play beating Walnut High School 2-1, Choctaw County 2-1 and Pine Grove 2-0 and were seeded No. 2 in the single elimination portion. Mantachie fell in the first round to a very tough Corinth team to conclude their week.
The Lady Mustangs finished fifth at the Corinth Classic. In the tournament, McKinley Montgomery had 19 kills, five blocks and two aces; Ramsey Montgomery had six aces and two kills; Massey, four aces and a kill; Jones recorded six kills and six digs; Barber had 15 digs and eight aces; Pitts recorded seven blocks and six kills.
Mantachie is 13-2 overall and 5-1 in Class I, Region 1.
Lady Indians gain momentum after first win
The Lady Indians picked up their first game in program history last Thursday at home over the Amory Panthers, and IAHS has been on a roll ever since. They beat Aberdeen on the road last Tuesday night in a match that went to five sets. IAHS won game one 25-23, game two 25-22 and lost game three 25-10 and game four 25-16 before winning the final game of the nail-biter 15-13.
On Thursday evening, IAHS hosted Shannon for a division match. Shannon won the opening point of game one, but the game stayed close and was tied 3-3. With junior Emma Kate Hill serving, the Lady Indians rattled off 15 consecutive points, and they closed it out, taking game one 25-7.
Game two was even more lopsided. Hill opened the game serving, and the serve never switched sides. The Lady Indians won 25-0.
The Lady Indians won the first point of game three, but Shannon tied it back up at 1-1. The Lady Indians found themselves down 6-2 early. With sophomore Chloe McClain serving, IAHS clawed back to tie the game up at 6-6 and then went on to score 18 more points before Shannon picked up a point, but IAHS held a 24-7 lead. The game ended with McClain making a fantastic diving play for the final point.
IAHS won the match 3-0. They are now 3-9 overall and 1-0 in division 2-4A.
Both Mantachie and IAHS are on the road Thursday night. Mantachie plays a division game at Okolona High School, and IAHS plays a division game at Mooreville. The Mantachie junior high team will travel to Belmont Saturday for a junior high tournament. Next Tuesday, IAHS will be at home against Pontotoc, and Mantachie will host Belmont for both junior high and high school matches.