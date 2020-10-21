With Election 2020 less than two weeks away, Itawamba County Circuit Clerk Carol Gates told The Times her office will be open for extended hours for casting absentee ballots.
On Saturday, Oct. 24 they will be open from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 31, her office will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Otherwise, they will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Gates said voters must present photo identification in order to vote.
Logic and accuracy testing of all machines to be used in the General Election will be held at the ICDC Office on Oct. 26, 27, and 28 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Gates said poll workers for the upcoming November 3 election have been selected. They are as follows with the first person listed picking up the boxes:
First District:
Ryan: Michelle Holcomb, Paula Milam, Shirley Taylor, Janette Dulaney
Banner: Gwen Hill, Roseanne Pruitt, Barbara Sullivan, Gary Sullivan
Fairview: Stevie Jones, Brenda Jones, Phyllis Bush, Sandra Cromeans
Salem: Tammy Dill, Lori Oakes, Darla Adams, Linda Johnson
Courthouse: Thelon Blaylock, Hazel Hale, Vanessa Watkins, Sandra Jefferies
Friendship: Ted Stanley, Carol Stanley, Jamie Dill
Second District:
Kirkville: Monica Broadway, Jan Dulaney, Travis Dulaney, Leon McMillen
Fawn Grove: Henry Jenkins, Jewell Thompson, Grant Jenkins, Lanny Adams
Mantachie: Bobby Jarrell, Sandra Guin, Lydia McIntosh, Jan Watson
Centerville: Sue Mears, Anita Stanford, Mary Ann Davis, Steve Stanford
Ratliff: Daniel Umfress, Carrie Umfress, Carla Hinds
Third District:
Dorsey: C.G. Franks, Betty Franks, Becky Franks
Friendship 3D: Tom Beane, Tami Beans, Alanna Beane, Jim Long
Greenwood: Annie Pearl Shumpert, Twila Shumpert, Marlena Bain, Lisa Darracott
Evergreen: Leanna White, Lucille White, Pam White, Walter White
Cardsville: Heather Cooper, Martha Reich, Patti Jenkins, Darrel Cooper
Carolina: Carol Ingle, Margaret Mills, Donna Ray, Eugene Conwill
Mantachie 3D: Gail McFerrin, Sarah Tolleson, Janice Smith, Bobby Jarrell
Fourth District:
American Legion: Pat Rutledge, Nancy McCain, Maggie Davis, Lisa Love, Diane Robertson, Joe Rutledge
James Creek: Tommy Poole, Carolyn Crouch, Mary Bennett, Jim Cody
Tilden: Richard Adams, Betty Adams, Ellen McCrimmon, Don Clayton
Tremont: Steve Johnson, Christy Roberts, Amelia Holder, Robbie McCrory
Friendship 4D: Jim Long, Nan Long, Don Loden, Linda Sheffield
Fifth District:
Clay: Verdie Dickens, Patricia Digby, Carol Tucker, Danny Wood
Bounds: Dee Lane Earnest, Kathleen Earnest, Vickie Stanfield, Karen Nichols
ICDC: Myrna Ivey, Sherry Holmes, Marty Christian, Willa Dean Gibson
Friendship 5D: Bonnie Gholston, Joann Summerford
Armory: Dianne Gaddy, Connie Graham, Melissa Byrd, Charlotte Wolfe