With Election 2020 less than two weeks away, Itawamba County Circuit Clerk Carol Gates told The Times her office will be open for extended hours for casting absentee ballots.

On Saturday, Oct. 24 they will be open from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 31, her office will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Otherwise, they will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Gates said voters must present photo identification in order to vote.

Logic and accuracy testing of all machines to be used in the General Election will be held at the ICDC Office on Oct. 26, 27, and 28 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Gates said poll workers for the upcoming November 3 election have been selected. They are as follows with the first person listed picking up the boxes:

First District:

Ryan: Michelle Holcomb, Paula Milam, Shirley Taylor, Janette Dulaney

Banner: Gwen Hill, Roseanne Pruitt, Barbara Sullivan, Gary Sullivan

Fairview: Stevie Jones, Brenda Jones, Phyllis Bush, Sandra Cromeans

Salem: Tammy Dill, Lori Oakes, Darla Adams, Linda Johnson

Courthouse: Thelon Blaylock, Hazel Hale, Vanessa Watkins, Sandra Jefferies

Friendship: Ted Stanley, Carol Stanley, Jamie Dill

Second District:

Kirkville: Monica Broadway, Jan Dulaney, Travis Dulaney, Leon McMillen

Fawn Grove: Henry Jenkins, Jewell Thompson, Grant Jenkins, Lanny Adams

Mantachie: Bobby Jarrell, Sandra Guin, Lydia McIntosh, Jan Watson

Centerville: Sue Mears, Anita Stanford, Mary Ann Davis, Steve Stanford

Ratliff: Daniel Umfress, Carrie Umfress, Carla Hinds

Third District:

Dorsey: C.G. Franks, Betty Franks, Becky Franks

Friendship 3D: Tom Beane, Tami Beans, Alanna Beane, Jim Long

Greenwood: Annie Pearl Shumpert, Twila Shumpert, Marlena Bain, Lisa Darracott

Evergreen: Leanna White, Lucille White, Pam White, Walter White

Cardsville: Heather Cooper, Martha Reich, Patti Jenkins, Darrel Cooper

Carolina: Carol Ingle, Margaret Mills, Donna Ray, Eugene Conwill

Mantachie 3D: Gail McFerrin, Sarah Tolleson, Janice Smith, Bobby Jarrell

Fourth District:

American Legion: Pat Rutledge, Nancy McCain, Maggie Davis, Lisa Love, Diane Robertson, Joe Rutledge

James Creek: Tommy Poole, Carolyn Crouch, Mary Bennett, Jim Cody

Tilden: Richard Adams, Betty Adams, Ellen McCrimmon, Don Clayton

Tremont: Steve Johnson, Christy Roberts, Amelia Holder, Robbie McCrory

Friendship 4D: Jim Long, Nan Long, Don Loden, Linda Sheffield

Fifth District:

Clay: Verdie Dickens, Patricia Digby, Carol Tucker, Danny Wood

Bounds: Dee Lane Earnest, Kathleen Earnest, Vickie Stanfield, Karen Nichols

ICDC: Myrna Ivey, Sherry Holmes, Marty Christian, Willa Dean Gibson

Friendship 5D: Bonnie Gholston, Joann Summerford

Armory: Dianne Gaddy, Connie Graham, Melissa Byrd, Charlotte Wolfe

