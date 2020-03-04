Local voters will return to the polls, Tuesday, to help determine both the Republican and Democratic Parties’ nominees for U.S. President and decide races for seats in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
Democratic voters won’t lack for options in the presidential primary. The March 10 ballot will feature the names of 10 candidates vying to become the Democratic nominee for United States President, although at least two of those candidates have already suspended their campaigns.
Democratic presidential candidates whose names will appear on the ballot include former Vice President Joe Biden; multi-billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg; U.S. Representative of Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard; longtime U.S. senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders; and Massachusetts U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren.
The ballot will also feature the names of several candidates who have already formally ended their presidential bids, including South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg; U.S. senator from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar; former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick; multi-billionaire Tom Steyer; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
Although current U.S. President Donald Trump is the presumed Republican nominee, the ballot will feature the name of two challenging candidates: Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente and Bill Weld. De La Fuente is an American businessman who ran for president in 2016 under the self-created American Delta Party. Weld is the former Massachusetts governor.
Democratic Party voters will also solidify their nominee for U.S. Senate, Tuesday. Three candidates are vying for the nomination: former Navy intelligence officer Tobey Bartee, self-described progressive candidate Jensen Bohren, and former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Epsy.
Republican voters will have but a single name on their ballots: Cindy Hyde-Smith, incumbent. Hyde-Smith narrowly defeated Epsy to claim the senate seat during a 2018 special election.
Neither Democratic nor Republican voters will have much choice in their nominees for the seat on the 1st Congressional District. Both parties have just a single candidate running: self-described Democratic-Socialist Antonia Eliason will be the Democratic nominee, and incumbent Trent Kelly will be the Republican nominee.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday.