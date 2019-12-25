W2MK: Marianela Barnett Recipes

Ensalada Rusa (Russian Salad)
Ingredients 6 large potatoes, cooked and diced 1 cup mayonnaise 1 cup diced and cooked carrots 1 cup cooked peas 1/4 cup creme fraiche or crema de leche Salt and pepper 1/2 cup grated onion 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro or parsley 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin 1/4 teaspoon paprika In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, creme fraiche, salt, pepper and cumin. Set aside. Place the potatoes in a large bowl, add the onions, carrots, peas and cilantro. Add the mayonnaise mixture and toss well. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve cold or at room temperature.
Canon de Cerdo (Colombian-Style Pork Loin Roast)
Ingredients 5 pound pork loin roast 6 scallions, diced 1 tablespoon ground achiote 3 teaspoons ground cumin 10 garlic cloves 2 yellow onions, diced 5 cups beer 1/4 cup vegetable oil Salt and pepper to taste 2 bay leaves Place the scallions, achiote, cumin, onions, garlic and 2 cups of beer and blend until smooth. Add the marinade evenly over the pork and cover. Let the pork marinate in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 days. Pre-heat the oven to 300 degrees. Bake for about 3 hours, turning the pork roast over after 1 hour to brown the other side. Baste with the remaining beer and vegetable oil about 5 times throughout the cooking time. Remove from the oven and place on a cutting board. Cover with aluminum foil and allow to rest for 10 minutes. Slice the pork thinly and serve with your favorite side dishes.
Torta Negra Colombiana (Colombian Black Cake)
Ingredients (Makes 2 8-inch round cakes) 2 cups pitted prunes 2 cups raisins 1 cup port wine 1/2 cup dark rum 2 cups brevas caladas (candied figs) 1 pound butter 1 pound sugar (approximately 2 cups) 12 large eggs, at room temperature 1 pound all purpose flour (approximately 3 1/2 cups) 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves 1 tablespoon vanilla extract 3 tablespoons of bakers caramel or dulce quemado or molasses One to two weeks before you make the cake, place the prunes, raisins, 1/4 cup of rum and 1/2 cup of wine in a non-reactive container. When you are ready to make the cakes, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour two 8 inches round cake pans and set aside. Place the raisins, prunes and brevas in the food processor and process for about 60 seconds. Transfer the fruit mixture to a bowl and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg and set aside. Using an electric mixer, cream together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg and set aside. Add the vanilla extract and add the eggs, a couple at a time. Add the flour mixture and mix on lower speed for about one minute. Add bakers caramel and mix for one more minute. Stir in the fruit, using your hands until well combined. Divide the batter evenly between the two pans and bake until cakes are done on top or a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour and 40 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for about 5 to 10 minutes. Unmold the cakes and brush with the remaining rum and wine. Wrap the cakes in plastic wrap and then with aluminum foil. Let the cakes stand at room temperature for at least 3 days before serving or up to three weeks in the fridge before frosting.
