W2MK: Derek Sheffield Recipes
Chocolate Chip Cookies
2 1/4 cups self-rising flour
1 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1 egg
1 tsp vanilla
2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 cup coarsely chopped nuts (options)
Heat oven to 375 degrees
Measure 2 1/4 cups flour in a small bowl
In a large bowl, beat softened butter and sugars with electric mixer for about 1 minute, or until fluffy
Beat in egg and vanilla until smooth
Mix in flour until blended
Mix in chocolate chips and nuts
Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart on cookie sheet
Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until light brown
Cool 2 minutes; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack to cool completely
Grilled Chicken
4-6 chicken breasts or thighs
1 stick unsalted butter
lemon
thyme (fresh or dried)
garlic powder
everything bagel seasoning
salt
pepper
Melt butter in small sauce pan
Add juice from 1/2 of lemon, 1 teaspoon thyme, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon everything bagel seasoning to melted butter
Prepare grill to medium heat
Grill chicken and baste with butter mixture until chicken is done
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
3 tbsp Chef Paul’s Seafood Magic
1/2 – 1 lb fettuccine (boiled and drained)
6 tbsp unsalted butter
1 lb shrimp (peeled)
1/4 cup green onions (chopped)
2 cups half-and-half
Cook fettuccine
In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add Seafood Magic and green onions and saute one to two minutes
Gradually add half-and-half, stirring until mixture reaches a boil
Simmer over medium heat until sauce thickens (usually two to three minutes)
Add shrimp and bring to a boil
Add fettuccine and toss