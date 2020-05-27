W2MK: Derek Sheffield Recipes

Chocolate Chip Cookies

2 1/4 cups self-rising flour

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup coarsely chopped nuts (options)

Heat oven to 375 degrees

Measure 2 1/4 cups flour in a small bowl

In a large bowl, beat softened butter and sugars with electric mixer for about 1 minute, or until fluffy

Beat in egg and vanilla until smooth

Mix in flour until blended

Mix in chocolate chips and nuts

Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart on cookie sheet

Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until light brown

Cool 2 minutes; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack to cool completely

Grilled Chicken

4-6 chicken breasts or thighs

1 stick unsalted butter

lemon

thyme (fresh or dried)

garlic powder

everything bagel seasoning

salt

pepper

Melt butter in small sauce pan

Add juice from 1/2 of lemon, 1 teaspoon thyme, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon everything bagel seasoning to melted butter

Prepare grill to medium heat

Grill chicken and baste with butter mixture until chicken is done

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

3 tbsp Chef Paul’s Seafood Magic

1/2 – 1 lb fettuccine (boiled and drained)

6 tbsp unsalted butter

1 lb shrimp (peeled)

1/4 cup green onions (chopped)

2 cups half-and-half

Cook fettuccine

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add Seafood Magic and green onions and saute one to two minutes

Gradually add half-and-half, stirring until mixture reaches a boil

Simmer over medium heat until sauce thickens (usually two to three minutes)

Add shrimp and bring to a boil

Add fettuccine and toss

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus