Cooper Waddle

Cooper Waddle delivers a pitch during an appearance in a PBR Junior Futures game at LakePoint Sports.

 MAGGIE WADDLE I COURTESY PHOTO

A pair of Itawamba Agricultural High School baseball players competed in Prep Baseball Report’s 2021 Junior Futures Game July 28 through August 1 in Emerson, Georgia at LakePoint Sports.

The teams in the tournament represent different states are are comprised of some of the top baseball players in the team’s state.

Cooper Waddle played in the class of 2025 tournament. Waddle’s team finished third in a tournament that featured 38 teams from across the United States.

Cayden Prestage played in the tournament for the class of 2026 with his team finishing eighth out of 22 teams.

abby.loden@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus