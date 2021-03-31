Itawamba Agricultural High School's baseball team played a pair of division contests against South Pontotoc High School last week and split the series.
3/22 - South Pontotoc 8, IAHS 2
South Pontotoc took an early 1-0 lead in the first, but the Indians tied it up in the second. The Cougars then scored seven runs to IAHS's one over the final five innings to take the 8-2 win.
Junior Stone Collier hit a double and sophomore Isaac Smith a triple in the loss. Junior William Blake and sophomores Ty Davis and Zion Ashby also had hits. Collier had the team's lone RBI.
3/26 - IAHS 2, South Pontotoc 1
Eighth-grader Cooper Waddle got the start on the mound Friday night and put on a dominating performance to lead the Indians to the 2-1 win and even their division record.
Waddle threw 99 pitches over five innings. He struck out 12 batters and allowed just one hit and one run.
In relief, Collier struck out four over two innings and allowed two hits.
The Indians didn't fare much better in the batter's box but got those hits that were timely. They were held to only four hits. Eighth-grader Bryson Walters had two of them with one being a double. Ashby also had a double and sophomore Brantley Wiygul had a hit. Walters had the team's only RBI.
IAHS was 6-7 overall and 1-1 in division 2-4A as of Sunday. They hosted Shannon High School Monday for a varsity double-header and hosted Amory High School Saturday afternoon.