Itawamba Agricultural High School senior Wade Cannon is a three sport athlete who plans to become a football coach.
Cannon is a four year member of the IAHS football team and is committed to Itawamba Community College. This season, Cannon helped lead his team to the North Half finals this season and earned first team 2-4A All-Division honors at long snapper and made the second team as a defensive end.
Cannon is entering his second season with the IAHS tennis program and will compete in shot put for the IAHS track and field team for the first time next spring.
As a scholar, Cannon earned entry into the IAHS ACT 30 club and is a member of the National Honor Society.
The son of Sean and Julia Cannon is active in the youth group at Fulton United Methodist Church and plans to work with the football program at Mississippi State University after ICC and plans to become a football coach.