Itawamba Community College has again ranked first among all public two-year institutions in Mississippi in a recently-released WalletHub study that surveyed hundreds of community colleges across the United States.
In order to determine the best community colleges in the United States, the financial institution WalletHub selected a sample of 650 schools from the list of member institutions in the American Association of Community Colleges.
The schools were evaluated based on cost and financing and both education and career outcomes.
ICC was also ranked first in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
“For 70 plus years, providing affordable and accessible education has always been a significant component of Itawamba Community College’s mission,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “National recognition of the College in this area is an indication that ICC is fulfilling that mission and serving our students, who are our top priority. Their success is our success.”
According to WalletHub, cost is often a major consideration when choosing a college. “And with tuition rates continuing to rise every year – not to mention all of the other expenses related to attendance – many would-be students are unable to afford a university education. That’s even more of a concern this year as lots of people deal with financial struggles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Other than affordability, WalletHub says that community colleges have a number of attractive qualities, including more flexible schedules, smaller class sizes and rigorous coursework.
The average age of community college students is 28, and a vast majority of these students balance their studies with jobs, family or both, commitments that often limit their enrollment options. According to the latest information from the American Association of Community Colleges, 62 percent of all full-time and 72 percent of part-time students at community colleges work. Fifty nine percent of all students receive some type of financial aid.
ICC’s tuition has been consistently ranked among the lowest offered by Mississippi’s 15 community colleges.
The study included the rankings for 12 Mississippi schools, listed in order by highest to lowest community college rankings in Mississippi: Itawamba Community College, Pearl River Community College, Hinds Community College, East Mississippi Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Northeast Mississippi Community College, East Central Community College, Coahoma Community College, Meridian Community College, Jones College, Holmes Community College and Mississippi Delta Community College.