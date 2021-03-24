Nestled in the backyard of Lathen and Jerry Walton in the Pleasant Valley community in Itawamba County are twenty fully-operational greenhouses, known collectively as Walton’s Greenhouse, packed to the gills with hundreds of plant varieties for flower and vegetable gardeners alike; anything from annuals to perennials, hanging baskets, herbs and vegetables.
The farm land surrounding the Walton family home was at one time used by Lathen to farm soybeans until a significant shift happened within the farming industry.
“If you weren’t farming thousands of acres, you couldn’t make a living,” explained Lathen’s son, Marty Walton.
It was then that Lathen --a former agriculture educator with over twenty years of teaching under his belt – and, Marty decided they had best formulate a new plan in order to change with the times.
Walton’s Greenhouse started out as a single greenhouse, known affectionately now as the “east to west house” as it is the only house that is still situated facing east and west. Initially, they only sold plants wholesale to local businesses, until a new opportunity presented itself.
By 1997, the pair knew it was either time to shut it down altogether or do something different when they remembered a Tupelo customer of theirs who had closed their doors and moved away from the area.
The Waltons approached their former client about leasing the property and just like that, they were in the retail business.
In 1999, they opened a second location in their hometown of Fulton. The Amory store opened in 2016, New Albany in 2017, and just last year, mid-pandemic, they opened their most recent location in Columbus.
“It was actually a blessing,” recalled Becky Walton. “We sold significantly more last year than we have in years past.”
It was all the family could do to keep up with demand in 2020. With widespread quarantines and more people than ever working from home, everyone wanted to try their hand at gardening.
“We couldn’t run this many operations without all of our great, loyal employees,” said Becky, who worked as a registered nurse before joining her husband full time at the farm.
Each family member leverages his or her particular skill set in order to find their place in the family business, including the third Walton generation.
Older sister, Madi, considers herself the more social sibling and has found her niche in the retail side of the business, managing their Fulton store and helping customers. Younger sister Macy, on the other hand, prefers the farm side. Macy plans to attend Mississippi State University after finishing at Itawamba Community College in order to pursue a degree in horticulture.
Becky estimates that they grow over a million plants in their greenhouses, but they no longer sell retail at the farm due to safety concerns. All of those plans are bussed out to one of their five retail locations.
Although the business has grown, some things at Walton’s will never change. Every plant grown at the Walton farm is still watered by hand, something that sets them apart from their competition.
Marty explained, “it’s important to put your eye on every plant everyday. Otherwise, how do you know what they need?”
That outlook was never more important than during last month’s ice storm. It was all hands on deck keeping the ice and snow from building up on the greenhouse roofs. Bundled up in layer upon layer of clothing, they took turns clearing the greenhouses and making sure heaters stayed lit. By working together, the were able to ensure this year’s crops stayed healthy.
Over the last thirty years, the three generations of Walton’s Greenhouse have grown into a twenty greenhouse operation, filling up five retail stores with thousands of plants every season.
“We don’t call it luck,” said Becky. “We call it God’s blessing.”