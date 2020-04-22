“If you’re constantly on Facebook and constantly reading every single headline and nothing more, you’d basically think the world is coming to an end,” Tara Enlow, nurse practitioner at Express Care Clinic in Fulton, said.
She took a breath.
“But it’s not,” she said. “We’re going to do this.”
If there’s a list of worst places to be during a viral outbreak, a medical clinic has to be near the top. For obvious reasons, it’s impossible to avoid the sick, and because health and medicine are the bread and butter of her business, Enlow feels an obligation to stay as informed about the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak as she possibly can.
Since the outbreak began, COVID-19 has been on Enlow’s mind all day, every day. When asked if that’s stressful, she answered with a curt laugh and a single word:
“Extremely,” she said.
Enlow has been an outspoken proponent of the measures being recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, and has tried her best to spread factual information during the pandemic. Nearly every day, she posts the latest statewide numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths to her Facebook page, usually with a bit of encouragement – either a sentence or two encouraging people to keep following social distancing guidelines, or a bit of inspiration to help her followers keep a positive outlook during a stressful time.
Her goal is twofold: To keep people informed and to keep them fighting. Those two things go hand in hand.
“There’s been so much misinformation out there,” she said. “A lot of times, [people] may not know what is a reputable source. They’re believing everything they read.”
It’s impossible to know how to properly react to a viral outbreak – or anything, really – with bad information.
“Anything that is unknown is scary,” she said. “The more I know about the disease – how it is spread, how long it is in the air, how long it lives on a surface – every bit of information I know about this allows me to better prepare myself and protect myself and in turn protect my family and protect my staff.”
Running a clinic, Enlow’s top priority is the safety of her staff and patients. Since the beginning, she’s been following CDC and MDH guidelines to ensure her clinic is safe and sanitary. Her staff wears masks, gloves and paper gowns. Sometimes, they wear protective eyewear. Whenever possible, patients are diagnosed remotely via phone call or FaceTime or, in more serious cases, in their cars in the clinic’s parking lot. There’s a sign taped to the clinic’s front door that reads, in bold lettering, “STOP!!!” and asks patients who suspect they might have been exposed to COVID-19 to call the front desk.
“PLEASE DO NOT ENTER the building if you suspect you have any type of viral infection,” the sign reads.
It’s all about minimizing contact between her staff and people who might be infected with the novel coronavirus, while also providing care for the sick.
“Anybody who is asymptomatic or high risk … they’re not even coming into the office,” Enlow said. “We haven’t had anybody – the one’s I’ve tested positive – nobody’s been in this office with COVID-19.”
If a patient arrives and does show symptoms of COVID-19 – and the clinic has tested multiple patients for the virus since the outbreak began – the staff collects biographical info over the phone.
“One of the nurses will go to the car, check the temp in three different locations, and then proceed with what’s next,” she said. “We’re just trying to limit everyone’s exposure
As for herself, Enlow has a decontamination process she runs through when she arrives home every day: shoes off in the garage, clothes in the washer, head to the shower.
Enlow’s also been wearing a mask and gloves in public for weeks, long before the CDC recommended it.
“If you have the ability to be cautious, be cautious,” she said.
That includes following social distancing guidelines, but also doing enjoyable things. Part of winning any sustained fight is staying mentally healthy. For Enlow, that means keeping up with the latest information, and leaning into her spirituality. She advises others do the same.
“Take this opportunity to do the things you don’t have time to do,” Enlow said. “Go outside, go to the park, walk in the woods.”
And above all, remain hopeful.
“There’s going to be a positive outcome,” she said.
“We’re going to learn from this,” she said.
“We’re going to get past this,” she said.
“We can do this,” she said.
“We can do this.”