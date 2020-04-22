Self-quarantine? More like self-BOREantine, am I right?
[throws hand up for high five]
[slowly lowers hand]
[clears throat]
OK, so, how’s everybody enjoying our extended period of forced isolation? Y’all staying busy? Tackling some of those long overdue projects you’ve been putting off. Reflecting on how you will pay your bills over the next few months?
Me, I’m not doing any of those things (well, except for the bill one, but I’m always doing that) because, to be frank, life has changed little for me during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – other than the number of times I type the words “ongoing” “COVID-19” and “pandemic” in a given week, of course. It’s seemingly gone from nonexistent to omnipresent overnight.
If I’m being honest – and it’s the end of the world, so why not – I feel strange about how little life has changed for me when it’s changed so much for so many others.
That includes my wife, Mandy, who hasn’t been to work since mid-March, and my 3-year-old daughter, Arlie, who hasn’t been to her school/daycare in exactly that same amount of time. Which means the two of them spend all day, every day, in each other’s company. And as any parent can tell you, there’s only so much time an adult can spend with a 3-year-old before completely losing it. The marbles get lost. The cuckoo’s nest gets flown over. The squirrel turd becomes as nutty as it’s ever been.
My poor wife of 15 years is at that point. Arlie is too, because as any child will tell you, there’s only so much time a kid can spend with an adult before going nuttier than a five-pound fruitcake. Letting bats loose in the belfry. Realizing your precisely four quarters short of a dollar.
One day when I came home from work, I found my wife and child in separate rooms, both drinking bourbon and chain smoking American Spirits. When I asked what awful thing had transpired between them, they each answered with the same full-body shiver and vacant stare. Arlie was muttering something that sounded like Latin, but I’m not sure where she would have picked that up. “Paw Patrol,” maybe?
Anyway, don’t get me wrong. I’m grateful to still be working, to have this bit of normalcy in my life during a time when, quite frankly, nothing outside of my own daily routine seems normal at all. But there’s an element – and let me just preface what I’m about to type by acknowledging, once again, that I consider myself fortunate – of FOMO (that’s fear of missing out for those of you unfamiliar with the world of contemporary acronyms) at play here, as if everyone else is going through this moment in history without me. Which is complete nonsense, of course. I’m just at much at risk as catching the latest incurable and potentially fatal virus as the next guy, unless the next guy is a human manifestation of a petri dish. But because I’m still bouncing between the two places between which I always bounce, work and home, it just doesn’t seem like the world’s in peril.
And that, my dear readers, is kind of dangerous. Because I’m not personally experiencing either the physical or economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it would be easy for me to let down my guard and stop doing my best to stay safe. Or, even worse, I could assume my experiences, or lack thereof, must mean no one is experiencing financial hardships or sickness. That because I’m not affected, no one is.
Empathy is difficult, especially when that empathy comes at a cost. Say, being unable to visit your regular hairdresser or attend a ballgame or come home after a long day of writing the words “ongoing” and “COVID-19” and “pandemic” over and over again without finding your wife and kid engaged in a switchblade fight atop your dining room table. But these are the sacrifices we’re making for the greater good, to preserve the lives and wellbeing of those around us.
We may not be experiencing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the same way, but through our collective sacrifices, we are all going through it together. Am I right?
[throws hand up for high five]
[slowly lowers hand]