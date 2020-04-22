Fulton, MS (38843)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.