The Fishing League WorldWide’s Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit was on Lake Erie near Sandusky, Ohio last week for a league super tournament. In the field was Itawamba native Joseph Webster.
The water was rough for multiple days of the tournament, but Webster turned in a total weight of 49 pounds, 11 ounces that placed him 15th overall.
Webster had one of the day’s best weigh-ins on day one. At 20 pounds, 14 ounces, he was tied for fourth at day’s end. Day two was a bit slower fishing for the angler, but he advanced to day three before missing the cut for the championship round.
The super tournament opened with 187 anglers fishing on Erie. After two days, the field was trimmed to 50. The top 10 pros advanced to Friday’s championship round.
Webster missed the tournament finals but did just enough to qualify for the Tour Championship.
The FLW TITLE championship tournament will by held in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin on Lake Michigan at the end of August.