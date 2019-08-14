Fulton native Joseph Webster finished seventh, the best finish of his career, at the Forrest Wood Cup on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas, this past weekend.
Webster began the tournament, which had a five-fish limit per day, with a limit at the weight of 9 pounds, 2 ounces.
On Tuesday, he bettered his weight of the previous day with five fish at 11 pounds, 15 ounces. The two-day total placed him within the top-10 and qualified him to fish on Championship Sunday.
The fish didn’t bite as well for the entire field on Sunday, and Webster hauled in five fish totaling 7 pounds, 1 ounce for a three-day total of 28 pounds, 2 ounces.
Webster finished seventh in his fourth-straight cup appearance and earned $23,000 for his work.