Thursday, January 9
Basketball
- Tremont Attendance Center boys vs. Tishomingo County High School – varsity 6 p.m.
Bowling
- IAHS vs. Pontotoc High School @ Event Zona – Tupelo, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
- IAHS @ Pontotoc High School
Friday, January 10
Basketball
- IAHS @ Pontotoc High School
- Mantachie High School @ East Union Attendance Center
Soccer
- IAHS vs. Shannon High School
Monday, January 13
Bowling
- IAHS vs. New Albany @ Thunderbowl, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 14
Basketball
- Tremont Attendance Center vs. Ingomar
- Mantachie High School vs. New Site High School
- IAHS vs. Caledonia High School
Soccer
IAHS vs. Mooreville High School