Thursday, January 30

Basketball

  • ICC @ Northwest Mississippi Community College 5:30 / 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 31

Basketball

  • Mantachie High School vs. Strayhorn High School
  • Tremont Attendance Center @ TCPS

IAHS @ Booneville High School

Saturday, February 1

Bowling

  • IAHS regionals

Monday, February 3

Basketball

  • Mantachie High School vs. Tremont Attendance Center
  • ICC vs. Northeast Mississippi Community College 5:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 4

Basketball

  • IAHS vs. South Pontotoc High School
  • Mantachie High School @ Wheeler Attendance Center
  • Tremont Attendance Center @ Pine Grove

abby.loden@journalinc.com

Twitter: @abbyloden

