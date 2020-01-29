Thursday, January 30
Basketball
- ICC @ Northwest Mississippi Community College 5:30 / 7:30 p.m.
Friday, January 31
Basketball
- Mantachie High School vs. Strayhorn High School
- Tremont Attendance Center @ TCPS
IAHS @ Booneville High School
Saturday, February 1
Bowling
- IAHS regionals
Monday, February 3
Basketball
- Mantachie High School vs. Tremont Attendance Center
- ICC vs. Northeast Mississippi Community College 5:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, February 4
Basketball
- IAHS vs. South Pontotoc High School
- Mantachie High School @ Wheeler Attendance Center
- Tremont Attendance Center @ Pine Grove