Thursday, October 10
Football
ICC vs. Mississippi Delta Community College – Eaton Field, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, October 11
Football
IAHS vs. Shannon High School – Indian Stadium, 7 p.m.
Mantachie High School @ Potts Camp High School – 7 p.m.
Soccer
ICC vs. Northwest Mississippi Community College – ICC Soccer Complex, 1 p.m. / 3 p.m.
Monday, October 14
Basketball
Fairview Attendance Center vs. Tremont Attendance Center
Volleyball
Mantachie High School vs. Alcorn Central High School, J.V. – 5:30 p.m. / V – 6:30 p.m.
Mantachie Attendance Center vs. Alcorn Central, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, October 15
Football
Dorsey Attendance Center vs. Hatley School, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer
ICC men vs. Andrew College – ICC Soccer Complex, 12 p.m.
ICC women @ Southwest Tennessee Community College – 6 p.m.
Volleyball
IAHS @ Caledonia High School, 6:30 p.m.
Mantachie High School @ Belgreen Tournament.