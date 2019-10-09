Thursday, October 10

Football

ICC vs. Mississippi Delta Community College – Eaton Field, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 11

Football

IAHS vs. Shannon High School – Indian Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mantachie High School @ Potts Camp High School – 7 p.m.

Soccer

ICC vs. Northwest Mississippi Community College – ICC Soccer Complex, 1 p.m. / 3 p.m.

Monday, October 14

Basketball

Fairview Attendance Center vs. Tremont Attendance Center

Volleyball

Mantachie High School vs. Alcorn Central High School, J.V. – 5:30 p.m. / V – 6:30 p.m.

Mantachie Attendance Center vs. Alcorn Central, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 15

Football

Dorsey Attendance Center vs. Hatley School, 5:30 p.m.

Soccer

ICC men vs. Andrew College – ICC Soccer Complex, 12 p.m.

ICC women @ Southwest Tennessee Community College – 6 p.m.

Volleyball

IAHS @ Caledonia High School, 6:30 p.m.

Mantachie High School @ Belgreen Tournament.

abby.loden@journalinc.com

Twitter: @abbyloden

