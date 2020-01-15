Wednesday, January 15
Bowling
- Tremont vs. IAHS @ Thunderbowl, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, January 17
Basketball
- IAHS vs. Shannon High School
- Mantachie High School vs. Walnut Attendance Center
- Tremont Attendance Center vs. Hatley School
Soccer
- IAHS @ Caledonia High School
Monday, January 20
Soccer
- IAHS @ Mooreville High School
Tuesday, January 21
Basketball
- IAHS vs. Mooreville High School
- Tremont Attendance Center @ Wheeler Attendance Center
- Mantachie High School @ Potts Camp Attendance Center