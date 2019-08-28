Thursday, August 29

Football

ICC vs. Pearl River Community College – Eaton Field, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

IAHS vs. Amory High School, 6:30 p.m.

Mantachie High School @ Baldwyn High School, JV – 5 p.m., V – 6 p.m.

Friday, August 30

Football

IAHS vs. New Albany High School – Indian Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mantachie High School @ Thrasher High School, 7 p.m.

Soccer

ICC @ Holmes Community College – 2 p.m. / 4 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Volleyball

Mantachie Attendance Center @ Corinth Tournament, Corinth High School

Tuesday, September 3

Football

Mantachie Attendance Center @ Itawamba Attendance Center

Dorsey Attendance Center vs. East Union, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Mantachie High School vs. Falkner High School, J.V. – 5 p.m. / V – 6 p.m.

IAHS @ Aberdeen High School, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

ICC vs. Hinds Community College – ICC Soccer Complex, 2 p.m. / 4 p.m.

abby.loden@journalinc.com Twitter: @abbyloden

