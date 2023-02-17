TREMONT - In recognition of Black History Month, Itawamba Welcome Center at Tremont is currently hosting exhibits honoring two Mississippi natives, opera singer, Ruby Elzy and folk artist, M.B. Mayfield.
Born in Pontotoc on Feb. 20, 1908, Ruby Pearl Elzy was a pioneering black opera singer. She learned spirituals from her grandmother, who was born a slave. She worked in cotton fields and did laundry to help support the family.
While a freshman at Rust College, a visiting college administrator, Dr. C.C. McCracken of Ohio State University, overheard Elzy’s soprano voice. With his help, she soon transferred. After graduating, she attended the prestigious Juilliard School of New York City in 1934, according to Mississippi Encyclopedia online.
Elzy’s first film role was Dolly in “The Emperor Jones.” Among her other credits, she played Serena in “Porgy and Bess” over 800 times. Elzy died in Detroit at 35 in 1943 following surgery to remove a benign tumor. She is buried in Pontotoc.
Also featured at the Welcome Center is Ecru native, M.B. Mayfield, a folk artist and likely the first black student to attend a University of Mississippi class. Mayfield was born on April 26, 1923 in Ecru. His mother raised him and eleven brothers and sisters.
Mayfield was diagnosed with tuberculosis as a teenager, the same disease that killed his father and five of his siblings. He was bedridden for many years and began his love of painting with a watercolor set his mother purchased for him.
As Mayfield’s health improved, he began to sculpt with native clay that he had dug himself. It was when Stuart Purser, the new chair of the art department at Ole Miss passed by the Mayfield home in Ecru that he saw the bust of boxer Joe Louis on the family’s porch.
The visit that followed began Mayfield’s official — or some would say, unofficial — training as an artist when Purser offered Mayfield a job as janitor, he accepted. After completing his daily duties, Mayfield would sit in the broom closet that was in Purser’s classroom with the door ajar and listen to the lessons.
Mayfield’s work is covered in his 1987 autobiography, “The Baby Who Crawled Backwards,” and the documentary, “Door Ajar — the M.B. Mayfield Story.” The artist died after suffering a heart attack in 2005.
“We are grateful to the Town Square Museum in Pontotoc and Pontotoc Historical Society for allowing us to display six of M.B. Mayfield’s prints and a life size portrait of the late Ruby Elzy,” said Teresa Blake, supervisor at the Itawamba Welcome Center. “They will remain in our center until Feb. 23 and we would love to see local folks come out to view them.”
Itawamba Welcome Center is located off I-22 in Tremont. The hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.