After being hospitalized for 82 days battling COVID-19, Itawamba County Tax Collector Debbie Ann Johnson was released from North Mississippi Medical Center Thursday, March 11.
Johnson was greeted by a host of friends, family, and coworkers holding “Welcome Home” and We love you” signs as her husband, Reggie, drove her around the courthouse square.
In her social media post, Johnson’s daughter Jessica Johnson Williams thanked everyone on behalf of their family for their support during her mother’s illness.
“This has been the longest journey and hardly seems real,” she stated. “Thank you for your daily prayers. Our family has felt each and everyone’s.”