The Pelahatchie Chiefs made the long drive up from Rankin county to Mantachie last Wednesday for the opening game of the first round playoff series between the Mustangs and Chiefs.
4/28 - Mantachie 9, Pelahatachie 2
After a quick 3-up, 3-down top of the inning, Mantachie leadoff hitter Hunter West singled to centerfield, and a walk of Luke Ellis put two men on for Patrick Mangels. The Chiefs’ shortstop wasn’t able to handle the grounder from Mangels, and the error allowed a run to score. With two outs, Greg Raper drove in Ellis and a wild pitch scored another to give Mantachie a 3-0 lead early in the game.
Mantachie added three runs to the 6-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth, giving Ellis a seven-run cushion. Two popouts and a strikeout ended the game with Mantachie getting a 9-2 win.
The Mustangs held a 1-0 advantage in the series.
West went 4-for-4 in the game with two RBIs and two runs scored. Bryson Ford had a pair of hits, including a double, and Mangels hit a double.
Ellis went the distance for Mantachie. He struck out nine and walked three on 104 pitches in seven innings and giving up three hits. Both Pelahatachie runs were unearned.
4/30 - Mantachie 12, Pelahatachie 1
Friday evening, Mantachie traveled to Pelahatchie looking to clinch the series and advance to the second round.
The game was scoreless through the first three innings, but the Mustangs opened the game up with a four-run fourth inning and scored in every inning the rest of the game to total 12 runs on 11 hits.
West and Ellis had two hits, each. West hit a double, and Ellis a triple. West scored three runs and drove in three, and Ellis had four RBIs.
Mac Gentry had a pair of hits and scored three runs.
West threw a complete game. The Chiefs had two hits and scored once (unearned), but were stymied most of the night in the batter's box. West struck out 12 and walked three.
The Mustangs (12-14) face Bruce in the second round. The Mustangs and Trojans will open their series Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the Mantachie Sports Complex.