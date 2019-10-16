The Mantachie Mustangs suffered a wet, cold, miserable loss on homecoming night.
The team played their homecoming game, Friday night, against the Potts Camp Cardinals in a division 1-2A game. The court was presented at The Corral before the game due to the wet weather that made its way through the area that night. The weather set up a game that was bound to be decided in the trenches. It was a battle the Mustangs lost, falling 12-8 to the visiting Cardinals.
Potts Camp received the kickoff, and the teams swapped punts to open the game. Midway through the first quarter, senior Noa Guess recovered a fumble, and the Mustangs took over near midfield. They converted the turnover into 8 points when freshman Luke Ellis scored from four yards out. Mantachie led 8-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Neither offense could get going for most of the second quarter. With three and a half minutes left in the half, Potts Camp turned the ball over on downs, the Mustangs fumbled and the Cardinals recovered. A long pass set up a short run to score with just over a minute left before the break. They failed to convert the 2-point attempt. Mantachie carried an 8-6 lead into halftime.
Manatachie received the kick to open the second half and drove it to the Potts Camp goal line but was stopped short and turned the ball over on downs. The Cardinals responded with a 98-yard drive capped by a 4-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to take a 12-8 lead. Mantachie was unable to respond.
The Mustangs fell to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in division 1-2A.
Extra point: The Mustang defense held the Cardinals to just 230 yards of offense in the loss.
This week: Mantachie travels to Strayhorn for another 1-2A game. The Strayhorns are 3-4 overall and 0-1 in 1-2A.