Mantachie High School girls basketball coach Kevin White has resigned.
White announced his resignation via a Facebook post, Friday.
"After much thought and prayer, I’ve made the decision to step down as Head Coach of the Mantachie Lady Mustangs and this be my final school year at Mantachie," White wrote in his post. "My time here has been important and driven. Standards were set and raised, wins continued to rise and losses continued to fall. A program that many would consider to be in shambles was made into one that many respected."
Mantachie improved their win total in each of White's three seasons at the helm of the Lady Mustangs. This season, Mantachie went 17-10, their highest win total in over a decade and made the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13.
White had an overall record of 40-43.
"I’m very proud of what’s been accomplished here, the changes that have been made and the pride that’s been brought to this program," White wrote.