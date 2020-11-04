Contentious volleyball clashes between Mantachie and Walnut for division and North Half crowns bled over onto the gridiron Friday night, with tensions scorching at the onset in game with serious playoff implications.
Both teams entered the contest 2-1 in division play, clinching playoff berths, but their matchup together would decide who started the postseason at home and who was going to make the trek to the Delta.
Mantachie opened the game with an ideal formula for success with their young squad-controlling the clock with a lengthy drive by pounding it out on the ground, eventually forcing it in with fullback Patrick Mangels from the 1-yard-line to take an early 7-0 lead.
Walnut did their best impression of an instant replay, taking the same amount of time off the clock before also scoring from the 1-yard-line on a run by Cade Hunt, but they went for two, taking an 8-7 lead, closing out the first quarter.
One minute into the second, the Mustangs regained the lead, going back to the workhorse Mangels, who capped off another lengthy drive with a 4-yard score followed by a second successful Luke Ellis extra point attempt, making it 14-8.
The teams traded a pair of defensive stops over the next 10 minutes of game time, but the Wildcats eventually broke the stalemate, when six-foot-four-inch TJ Luellen, slithered in on a 2-yard sweep play. The same play netted Walnut another two point conversion to snatch their second and final lead of the night 16-14.
A Mustang turnover on the ensuing possession gave the Wildcats another chance at scoring before the half, albeit with only a minute to play, but it was just enough time, with Hunt finding Luellen over the middle for a 52-yard score to extend their lead to 22-14 at the half.
A scuffle just barely into the second half resulted in two player ejections, one from each team, including Walnut’s starting tailback TJ Colom, but the loss scarcely affected the Wildcats, who moved Luellen from receiver to the backfield, and it immediately paid dividends as he scored from 12 yards out to push ahead 28-14.
Five minutes later, the Mustangs netted their largest play of the night after a very deceptive fake-give created a pile at the line of scrimmage, leaving sophomore quarterback Jaycob Hawkes with nothing but open field in route to a 27-yard scamper to narrow the deficit to 28-21.
The last quarter proved an offensive struggle with both sides having chances but both defenses standing tall. Mantachie forced their way into Walnut territory twice, but were doomed by a fumble and a turnover on downs.
With less than four minutes left to play, the Wildcats capitalized on the Mustangs missed opportunity, going back to Luellen at the 1-yard-line for his fourth touchdown of the night, to make it 36-21.
Another turnover on downs was the last valiant effort by Mantachie on a night that just was not meant to be. Rather than kneel out the remaining 90 seconds, Walnut was still lining up on offense, called two passing plays and a pair of timeouts, in an obvious attempt to run-up a score that was too close for pride’s sake.
Alas, the Wild ‘Stang defense held strong and the remaining time dwindled safely away, final score Walnut-36 and Mantachie-21.
First year head coach Ken Adams is old-school, so moral victories are not a favorite of his, but the silver lining is that Mantachie not only kept the score respectable, they fought tooth-and-nail with a very athletic Wildcat squad that finished the regular season with a (7-2) record.
Meanwhile the Mustangs close out this chapter posting a very deceptive (3-5) record overall, (2-2) in division play, and considering the depths from which they came, this season regardless of playoff outcome, is nothing short of admirable.