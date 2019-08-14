Itawamba AHS boys basketball head coach Darryl Wilson is one of five athletes to be inducted to Mississippi State University Sports Hall of Fame in September.
The Kennedy, Alabama, native was an All-SEC guard during each of his three seasons with the Bulldogs, including a first team selection in 1996. He twice made the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District team.
The recognition was well-earned. Wilson was a member of one of the most heralded teams in MSU history. During his senior year in 1996, the Bulldogs made it all the way to the NCAA Final Four. The year before, they reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and made the postseason every year he played.
Wilson scored 20 or more points for the maroon and white 32 times, and in all but 10 of his career games – 83 of 93 – scored double digits. One of those 20-plus-points games came in the championship game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, where he dropped in 22 points to help give MSU their first conference tournament championship.
By the end of his career, Wilson had scored more than 1,600 points, made more than 200 assists and at least 100 steals, a feat only three other members of the Bulldog program can claim.
Stats-wise, Wilson is eighth on the career points list, fifth in scoring average, fourth in free throws made, fifth in free throw percentage, third in three-pointers made and third in three-point percentage. He also has scored more points for the Bulldogs in the NCAA tournament than any other player, including a 27-point showing against Connecticut in the 1996 Sweet 16.
The enshrinement will take place the weekend of Sept. 20-21, the same weekend as the MSU football team’s game against the University of Kentucky. The Gala will be on Friday night at The Mill Conference Center with the class being recognized on Saturday at the game at Davis Wade Stadium.