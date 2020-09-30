Despite rumors, Itawamba County School District Superintendent Trae Wiygul says there are no plans to close Tremont Attendance Center.
Wiygul told The Times his Wednesday, Sept. 23 address to junior high and high school students at the school was nothing more than a challenge for them to give their best.
Following Wiygul’s address, talk of a possible closure picked up speed after the issue was taken to task on social media.
“This was a challenge to the kids because I think we can do better,” Wiygul said. “Challenging the kids to take it up a notch is something I’ve always done and will continue to do. I’m not going to change that.”
Wiygul said his concerns over the school’s “C” rating from the 2018-19 school term and this year’s low participation in school extracurricular activities led to his visit.
Annual accountability ratings are measured on an A-F scale and are used to measure proficiency and growth for students.
According to the SBE website, school rating scores reflect a variety of criteria, including but not limited to how well students performed on the math and English portions of the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) and whether or not students are meeting expected growth in both of those areas.
It also determines how well they’re performing in science and U.S. history, the improvement among students who scored within the bottom 25-percent the previous year, whether or not high school students are graduating on time and how students are performing on the ACT.
In March, the Mississippi State Board of Education waived state testing for the 2019-20 school year due to COVID-19, meaning schools and districts retained the same accountability rating they had previously. In other words, if a school had an “A” they remained there.
Tremont’s rating remains at a “C.”
Wiygul said he did not want to wait until March to address the issue because the students were losing valuable time in preparing for the next round of testing.
“How can I justify a school remaining open under a “C” rating and low participation? These are things I have to answer to when I’m asked,” Wiygul said. “I want to fight to keep it open and I want it to do well, but the students have to rise to the challenge. It’s not enough on the state level when we say we have a great community and we have great folks. We have to meet the standard. It’s just that simple.”
A special called meeting of the Tremont Parent Teacher Organization with Wiygul was held on Tuesday night, Sept. 29. No new information was available prior to press time.