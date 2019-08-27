Republican voters solidified their nominees for Itawamba County's 1st, 3rd and 5th District supervisor seats, Tuesday, and reelected the 2nd District’s supervisor to a third term.
According to unofficial results from the Aug. 27 Republican primary runoff, Donnie Wood defeated Toby Williams in the bid to become the 1st District Supervisor Republican nominee. Wood received 587 votes, or 51.04% of the total ballots cast, to Williams’ 563 votes, or 48.96%.
Wood will go on to face Democratic candidate Darryl Ray in the Nov. 5 general election. Ray ran unopposed in the primary.
The seat is currently held by longtime supervisor Charles Horn, who decided against seeking reelection this year.
In the 2nd District, incumbent Cecil “Ike” Johnson has defeated challenger Rod McFerrin and secured a third term in office.
Johnson received 864 votes, or 66.67%, to McFerrin’s 430 votes, or 33.18%.
With no Democratic candidate in the running, Johnson will retain his seat when the new board of supervisors takes the oath of office in January.
Terry Moore defeated George Allen Stewart in a bid to replace current 3rd District Supervisor Steve Moore, who didn’t seek re-election this year.
Moore garnered 572 votes, or 55.27% of the total number of ballots cast. Stewart received 462 votes, or 44.64%
Moore will meet Democratic candidate Philip Blackmon in the general election. Blackmon easily defeated his opponent, Violet Branch, in the Democratic primary.
Finally, Bill Sheffield defeated Roger Johnson in the race for 5th District Supervisor.
Sheffield received 622 votes, or 56.70% of the total votes cast in the race, to Johnson’s 474 votes, or 43.21%.
Sheffield will face Democratic candidate Marie Johnson in the November 5 general election. Johnson ran unopposed in the primary.
The seat is currently held by first-term candidate Steve Johnson, who lost his bid for re-election in the primary.
Representatives with the Itawamba County Circuit Clerk’s office said the results of Tuesday’s election are still unofficial. A total of 23 affidavit ballots are still uncounted, countywide, although they won’t change the outcomes of any of the races.