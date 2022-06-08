(Mantachie, MS) – “When torn, it may be mended, and when dirty, it can be cleaned; but when in such a condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, it must be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
Such are the guidelines set forth by the National Flag Foundation on the proper disposal of old, worn, tattered, frayed, or faded U.S. flags. WoodmenLife Chapter 1190 Fulton complied with those guidelines when it retired worn flags on May 12, 2022, at the Chapter Hall in Peppertown.
“The flag stands for all that we hold dear – freedom, democracy, and a government of the people, by the people, and for the people,” said Doug Wilson, president of Chapter 1190. “A ceremony of this nature holds great meaning for us.”
According to Wilson, the retirement was in keeping with the patriotic duty the flag has served. During the ceremony, participants had an opportunity to remember and reflect on members of the military and others who have served our country under the flag.
WoodmenLife values patriotism and gives members many opportunities to celebrate their American pride. The organization provides flags to nonprofit civic and youth groups, schools, churches, and community centers. Since 1947, the organization has presented more than 3.5 million flags.