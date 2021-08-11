Itawamba Agricultural High School graduate Luke Yarbrough has been named one of ten students from across the state to receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents (MASS).
Named in honor of veteran educator Walter S. Bounds, the Bounds Scholarship for Excellence rewards top-performing students who excel in leadership, community service and extracurricular activities. Recipients also must meet academic requirements and be recommended by their superintendents.
“To ensure that Mississippi has strong, capable leaders to guide us into the future, we must encourage and train those leaders today,” said Dr. Phil Burchfield, MASS executive director. “The Bounds Scholarship program celebrates students who not only demonstrate a clear commitment to excellence but also seek to be responsible leaders in their careers and communities.”
Yarbrough Is furthering his education at Delta State University majoring in History. He told The Times his goal is to become an educator and soccer coach. He is the son of Dr. Greg and Kelly Yarbrough and is a member of Itawamba Christian Church.
“Luke is an incredible young man,” Itawamba County School District Superintendent Trae Wiygul said. “He is one of the hardest working young men that I have ever been around. His determination had led to his enormous accomplishments both in and out of the classroom.”
The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents and the Alliance of Educational Leaders of Mississippi is a non-profit association whose membership is made up of 139 public school superintendents and more than 2,000 public school administrators. Its mission is to provide resources, advocacy, leadership, policy information, training, support, renewal, and public relations services that improve the quality of public education.