Recent Itawamba Agricultural High School graduate Luke Yarbrough will be playing soccer next season at Delta State University in Cleveland after signing his National Letter of Intent with the Statesmen earlier in the year. Yarbrough is the first athlete from the program to sign directly with a Division II four-year program out of high school.
Yarbrough helped lead the Indians to their first division title and playoff appearance this past school year. The division 2-4A champions advanced to the second round of the playoffs before falling on the road at Ripley in a shootout.
After netting 17 goals and making 20 assists during his senior year at IAHS, Yarbrough will set out to make a name for himself at the next level.
“I chose DSU for the excellent athletic department and family atmosphere,” the 2021 Leadership award winner at IAHS said of his decision to become a Statesman.
Yarbrough has also played with the Tupelo Futbol Club and has traveled across the southeastern U.S. to tournaments with the group. It gave him another chance to continue working towards his objective of playing beyond high school.
“The opportunity to be a student athlete at DSU means so much to me,” Yarbrough told The Times. “It has been my ambition for some time now.”
The career leader in goals and assists within the IAHS boys soccer program will head west and will make a longtime goal a reality when he steps on the pitch in Cleveland this fall.