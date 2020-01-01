Mantachie bowling teams win regional.
Both the boys and girls bowling teams from Mantachie High School won their regional and advanced to state.
Lady Eagles win division 4-1A
The Tremont Attendance Center girls basketball team won the regular season 4-1A regional title.
Mantachie finishes runner-up in division tournament
Mantachie High School boys basketball finished runner-up in the division tournament at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
IAHS and Tremont Attendance Center boys finish second at state
The IAHS boys bowling team finished runners-up in their classifications at the state tournament in Jackson.
Mantachie boys basketball makes history
The Mantachie High School boys basketball team made history when they hosted a playoff game for the first time.
Noah Locastro and Cora Yielding sign with ICC
The IAHS seniors signed to play soccer at the next level.
Gentry top archer at North Half
Mantachie High School archer Mac Gentry was the No. 1 archer at the North Half archery qualifier at Itawamba Community College.
Yielding named Coach of the Year
Tremont Attendance Center archery coach Amanda Yielding was named the statewide archery coach of the year by the Mississippi High School Activities Association.
IAHS archery wins state to cap another impressive showing by the county’s schools
In addition to IAHS’s title, Mantachie High School finished second, Tremont Attendance Center fourth, Mantachie Junior High second, Fairview Attendance Center third and Mantachie Attendance Center third.
Four earn black belts
Jason Taylor, Scotty Watkins, Jay Taylor and Marcus Drewery earned black belts at at Falcon PaSaRyu Martial Arts in Fulton.
Porter returns to IAHS
Former IAHS Lady Indian Anna Porter was named the new girls basketball coach at her alma mater.
ICC baseball wins state
The ICC baseball team won state with a sweep of Mississippi Delta.
Fancher tabbed to lead Lady Eagles basketball
Belmont native Harrison Fancher took over the girls basketball head coaching job at Tremont Attendance Center in the spring.
Robinson, Orr named Players of the Year
Tremont Attendance Center’s Haley Robinson and Jaxon Orr with IAHS were named their division’s basketball player of the year. Tremont was in 4-1A and IAHS was in 2-4A.
ICC softball wins state tournament
For the first time in program history, the ICC Lady Indians won the MACJC state tournament.
Locastro named to All-Area team
IAHS senior soccer player Noah Locastro was named to the Daily Journal’s All-Area team.
Dill signs with Blue Mountain
Mantachie High School baseball player Adam Dill signed with Blue Mountain College.
Cheer Intensity wins Nationals
Local cheer team Cheer Intensity won the National Championship at the Hammond Louisiana Spirit Blast Cheer and Dance Competition.
ICC softball goes to Nationals
The ICC softball team played in the NACJC national tournament for the first time.
Itawamba trio tie for Angler of the Year award
Tremont Attendance Center’s Konner Rogers and Mantachie High School’s Will Wood and Luke Johnson tied for Angler of the Year honors on the Upper Tombigbee Trail.
King signs with Blue Mountain
Tremont Attendance Center archer Josie King signed with Blue Mountain College.
Cox, Montgomery and Barber earn division awards
Mantachie High School baseball coach B.J. Cox was named 1-3A division Coach of the Year. In softball, McKinley Montgomery and Lynsey Barber were named the defensive and offensive Players of the Year in 1-3A.
Kirk, Burns earn MACJC honors
ICC softball head coach Andy Kirk was named MACJC softball Coach of the Year and Olivia Burns was named MACJC Pitcher of the Year.
Hale named tennis coach at CoLin
Tremont native Dana Hale was named the tennis coach at Copiah Lincoln Community College.
Five represent county at basketball All-Star game
Tremont Attendance Center’s Haley Robinson, Kaitlin Aters and Allison Hadorn and IAHS’s Gary Hoskins and Jaxon Orr played in the All-Star game.
Dozier reaches 1,000 hits
Fulton native Brian Dozier recorded his thousandth Major League Baseball hit. Dozier played with the Washington Nationals in 2019 and has played with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins.
Chatham and Hillhouse sign with Blue Mountain
IAHS baseball players Jordan Chatham and J.T. Hillhouse signed to play after high school with Blue Mountain College.
Elite wins state
North Mississippi Elite 12U won the state championship.
Chandler and Shumpert represent county in state all-star game
IAHS seniors Ike Chandler and Q.J. Shumpert represented IAHS and the county in the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game.
Coleman and Pettigo wins gold at Special Olympics
Mantachie Attendance Center’s Emma Coleman and Hunter Pettigo won gold at the Special Olympics state games at Keesler Air Force Base.
Collier named Coach of the Year
ICC baseball head coach Rick Collier was named MACJC Coach of the Year.
Tribe 9U wins state
Tombigbee Tribe 9U won the state championship.
Tigner named Coach of the Year
Mantachie archery head coach John Tigner was named state archery Coach of the Year by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.
Morgan named first volleyball coach
ICC named Priscilla Morgan as the school’s first volleyball coach.
Blake named head coach at Caledonia
Fulton native Thomas Blake was named the head boys and girls soccer coach at Caledonia High School.
Davis named Angler of the Year
Jackson Davis was named the Kids First Fishing Angler of the Year.
Cannon named Coach of the Year
ICC head football coach Sean Cannon was named the MACJC North-Division Coach of the Year.
Summers winning pitcher in national championship game
Mantachie’s Evan Summers was the winning pitcher for Dingernation 11U at the USSSA World Series.
Webster finishes third in FLW points race
Fulton native Joseph Webster had his best season on the Fishing League Worldwide Tour in 2019 and finished third in the points race at the end of the season.
Several named to national Scholar Athlete lists
ICC’s Lily Moore (IAHS), Blue Mountain’s Andrew McDonald (IAHS), Belmont’s Carley Nanney (IAHS) and Isiah Jackson (Golden) were each named to their sports respective national honor roll for success in the classroom.
Orr wins national championship
IAHS alum Jaxon Orr won the NACJC football national title with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Elite finish third at World Series
The North Mississippi Elite finished third at the World Series.
McDonald ties record at Solheim Cup
Fulton native Ally McDonald represented Team USA in the Solheim Cup for the first time and her first competitive round’s final score tied the record for the largest margin of victory in a four-ball match when McDonald and teammate Angel Yin won 7 and 5 over their European competitors.
Deaton and Mabus win junior American Legion State Championship
IAHS’s Cameron Deaton and Sam Mabus were members of the which won the junior American Legion State Championship.
Mantachie win junior high archery tournament
Mantachie Attendance Center’s junior high archery team took team honors at the county archery tournament while Fairview’s Nate Henderson and Dorsey’s Abbi Ainsworth were top individual boy and girl archer.
IAHS football wins division 2-4A title
The Indians were unstoppable for much of the season as they finished the regular season undefeated and won the division title.
Webster seventh at Forrest Wood Cup
Joseph Webster finished seventh in the Forrest Wood Cup in Arkansas.
Henderson wins at state games
Fairview archer Nate Henderson won first place at the State Games of Mississippi.
Wilson inducted into Hall of Fame
IAHS basketball head coach and former Mississippi State standout Darryl Wilson was inducted into the MSU Sports Hall of Fame.
Steele wins in Cotton States League
Itawamba Attendance Center’s Brayden Steele won the junior high championship with the Dealers in the Cotton States League summer baseball league.
Mustang football gets first win since 2017
The Mantachie High School football team picked up their first win in almost two years when the beat Oak Hill Academy 32-13.
Orr signs with MGCCC
IAHS’s Jaxon Orr signed to play football with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Bulldogs.
Harmon wins overall title at NPC Total Body Championship
Local bodybuilder Kevin Harmon won the overall bodybuilding title at the NPC Total Body Championship.
Eagles finish state runner-up
Led by Brayden Burroughs, the Tremont Attendance Center boys cross country team finished state runner-up at the state meet in Clinton.
Hoots moves into second place on coaches wins list
IAHS head coach Clint Hoots moved into second place on the Indians’ all-time wins list in the fall.
McDonald wins $50k for Crossroads Ranch
Ally McDonald won $50,000 for Crossroads Ranch at The Spirit Charity Challenge.
Dozier wins World Series
For the second straight year, Brian Dozier played in the Fall Classic. This season, his Washington Nationals became the first team to win every road game in the finals to win the Series.
ICC football upsets Northwest
The Indians went on the road and beat No. 2 Northwest to finish the season with a winning record.
IAHS volleyball gets first win
The Lady Indians earned their first win in program history midway through the season.
Shelton wins at WPA World Cup International
Competing for the first time since losing his father, Jake Shelton won the bench press and deadlift in the competition held at Dungeon Fitness in Bremerton, Washington.
Cooley wins at Gumbo Nationals
Fulton’s Eric Cooley won at the Greenwood race track in the fall to bring home a nice paycheck.
Johnson wins gold at State
For the second year in a row, IAHS swimmer Eliza Johnson won a gold medal at the state meet in Tupelo.
Montgomery named to volleyball All-Area team
Mantachie senior McKinley Montgomery was named to the Daily Journal’s fist volleyball All-Area team.
Chandler named Mr. Football
IAHS senior running back Ike Chandler was named 4A’s Mr. Football. Chandler rushed for over 2,500 yards in 2019.
Lady Bulldogs and Mustangs win junior high tournament
Dorsey Attendance Center’s girls basketball team and the Mantachie boys team won the county’s junior high tournament.