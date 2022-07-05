Two.
That's a number that carries some weight when one looks at the Tremont girls' basketball team.
On the one hand, it's the number of returning starters for the Lady Eagles, with neither of the returning players being seniors and one of them, Grace Gillespie, being out until at least October due to offseason shoulder surgery.
On the other hand, it's also the number by which the Lady Eagles' wins multiplied between the 2020-21 season and the 2021-22 season. Tremont went from a four-win team two years ago to an eight-win team this past season – a far cry from the one-win 2019-2020 season.
The Lady Eagles have been trending up, but seven of the team's 11 players being underclassmen – including five freshmen – maintaining that upward trajectory might be an uphill battle in 2022-23.
"Identity and leadership are the two things I've stressed to them," head coach Tona Hall said, "because you've got girls who aren't seniors and are accustomed to be young, but in comparison to the rest of the team, they're not young any more. It's going to be a long road ahead, but I'm hoping they can stick it out and see it through."
Establishing Tremont's identity will be a tall order with almost half the team making the transition from junior high ball last season to the high school level this year. It'll be a trial by fire for the freshmen who will have to step into starting roles and learn quickly if the Lady Eagles are to be successful.
The critical factor to accomplish that quick transition, Hall says, is the same as it is for any team: practice, practice and more practice to get those young players up to speed.
"(The rising freshmen's) passes are slower, and the pace of the game is so much faster to them," Hall said. "It's been an adjustment to say the least. We've played eight games this summer, and I ended up starting two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior."
Defense is a particular area of concern for Tremont. Last season, Grace Gillespie was the foundation of the Lady Eagles' defense. Her shoulder injury will keep her out of practice and games until later in the fall, leaving Hall to adjust how her team's defense functions without its bedrock from last year. But Hall hopes to the solutions she finds on defense in Gillespie's absence will give her defense some different looks to work with when Gillespie is back on the court.
"(Grace) not being on the floor, we've had to run defenses a little bit differently than we would if she was on the floor," Hall said. "So I think that will open us up to be a little more versatile when she's there."
If there's a silver lining to having so much youth, it's that those young players will see the court and have that experience to rely upon going forward from the 2022-23 season. Keeping a positive outlook will be key if the experience the Lady Eagles earn this season is to bear fruit in the future.
"I try to tell the girls all the time that it's not a sprint, it's a marathon," Hall said. "It's about taking small steps at a time. Three years ago, they won one game. The year after that, they won four. Last year, they won eight. You look at last year and eight wins doesn't seem like a lot, but in the grand scheme of things, in comparison to where they've been, it was big for them. We – and myself, more than anything – just have to look at the larger picture, and keep working our girls and keep building them to what they need to be."
Putting an eye to the future, however, certainly doesn't mean giving up on the 2022-23 season. Hall will push the Lady Eagles to compete this year just like she would any other.
"I'm going to worry about each game at a time," Hall said, "and we're looking to win."