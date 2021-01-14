Theatre Oxford presents ‘It’s My Party!’ online
oxford • In preparation for the presidential inauguration next week, Theatre Oxford will stream a filmed version of its play, “It’s My Party!”, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s My Party” was presented jointly with the League of Women Voters Oxford/North Mississippi as part of a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
The play examines what happens when two different factions ignite political change using widely different tactics. “It’s My Party” explores the generational split that threatened the suffragists’ march toward the 19th Amendment. It features local actors in roles of famous suffragists Alice Paul, Carrie Chapman Catt and Mississippi’s own Ida B. Wells-Barnett.
To watch, buy an online ticket at oxfordarts.com. A ticket is $15. You will be sent a link to the video which will open for a specific amount of time.
The screening times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.