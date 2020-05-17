The Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo recently announced the 17 recipients of its Margaret Gardner Memorial Scholarship.
Junior Auxiliary awards annual scholarships based on need and merit to high school seniors in the Tupelo, Lee County and Nettleton school districts.
This year’s recipients are (listed by school):
• Tupelo High School: Bailey Kohlheim, Wayne’ Brown.
- Nettleton High School: Nakira Gillard, Taylor Randolph, Malachi Tigrett.
- Shannon High School: Keely Stafford, Seth Stephen.
- Mooreville High School: Tara Beth Buse, Jay Austin, Charlotte Williams, Boone Floyd, Brady Holladay.
- Saltillo High School: Kadin Hendrix, Miracle Rutherford, Samantha Wells, Dempsie Lindsey, Haley Kimble.