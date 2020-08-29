Luke Altmyer first stepped into the spotlight as a freshman, and he hasn’t left it since.
It was 2017, and Starkville was facing Pearl in the Class 6A state championship game at Ole Miss. Altmyer, a scrawny freshman, saw action in the second and third quarters.
He completed 4 of 5 passes for 40 yards in the 21-17 loss.
“I was super excited to have that opportunity,” Altmyer said. “Not really any nerves went through me. I guess being young brought that composure.”
Entering his senior season, Altmyer is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the state. Over the last two seasons as starter, he’s completed 67.7% of his passes for 5,045 yards, 56 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
He’s committed to Florida State, which is coached by Mike Norvell. He was one of the first to recruit Altmyer when coaching at Memphis, and Starkville’s offense employs some of Norvell’s play calls.
Altmyer has also been offered by Alabama, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU and Oregon, among many others.
His profile was raised early on and has yet to diminish. All that recruiting attention, for so long, can be a challenge.
“Maybe it was a good thing, maybe it was not. But I feel like I handled it well,” Altmyer said.
Handling himself with poise on and off the field is one reason Starkville coach Chris Jones loves having Altmyer leading the offense.
He takes everything in stride, whether it’s the pressure of recruiting or the pressure of a blindside blitz.
“Nothing was too big for him,” Jones said. “He didn’t get excited; he was always on an even keel. It’s kind of who he is. You need that, too, as a quarterback, because there’s going to be ups and downs, highs and lows, and you’ve got to always be in the middle.”
Last season, Altmyer guided Starkville to the 6A North final, where it lost to Oxford. Some key pieces are missing from that team, but Altmyer expects the Yellowjackets to contend again.
“We’re Starkville High School. We’re going to reload,” he said. “That’s the expectation. … It’s going to be exciting, and I can’t wait to showcase what we can do.”