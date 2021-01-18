Compared to other states, Mississippi is still near the bottom in terms of how many residents have received COVID-19 vaccines. Mississippi Emergency Management Agency director Greg Michel has indicated that measures are being taken to increase that number, including increasing the capacity to book appointments this week. Michel said that call centers are positioned to quadruple at the state call center and that the website will be able to handle higher traffic volumes.
In a news release on Jan. 15, MSDH indicated that they are receiving additional COVID-19 vaccines this week. The release also said, “The additional allotments will support ongoing vaccination appointments at drive-through sites next week and allow for a modest amount of doses to be shared with community partners. The additional vaccine will be distributed to community partners in a manner that seeks to address both geographic and racial disparities.”
Gov. Tate Reeves said last Thursday that the lagging pace of vaccinations in Mississippi prompted him to open vaccinations to residents 65 and older and those 18 to 64 years old with pre-existing health conditions. As a result, appointments temporarily closed last Wednesday because 55,500 Mississippians signed up, overwhelming state scheduling systems. Thirty-thousand of those appointments are scheduled for this week at state drive-thru clinics.
MSDH then released information on their website that last week’s overwhelming surge in appointments created a shortage of the vaccine, as every appointment is tied to an actual vaccination. MSDH anticipates receiving a large shipment of vaccine in mid-February, and added that Mississippians should understand that they can only vaccinate residents based on vaccine availability. By the week of Jan. 25, he said, drive-thru clinics will expand into rural areas.
The frustrations of the vaccine rollout are not limited to Mississippi residents. One month into the release of the vaccine, the results have fallen short of everyone’s expectations. The disappointing vaccine distribution, without improvement, could be a missed opportunity to save lives. The most recent wave of the pandemic tallies around 200,000 new cases per day. More alarming, the coronavirus is causing as many as 4,000 deaths a day in the U.S.
Contrary to what we were told just a month ago, news outlets are now reporting there are no vaccination stockpiles. With no federal reserve, will this affect the best-made plans to vaccinate more Mississippians and contradict earlier information released? It most certainly will. How we will be affected and delays in the vaccination distribution remain to be seen.
There is plenty of blame to pass around for the misinformation of a federal stockpile of the vaccination and lots of finger-pointing is going on. Regardless of where the blame rests, the most important thing is that we are not out of the woods. It is evident the distribution of the vaccination will take far longer than first believed. Considering this disturbing new information, we must continue to take all precautions to avoid spreading this deadly virus. I ask that each of you continue to wear facemasks, wash hands frequently, social distance, and avoid all gatherings. Please do not be disillusioned that we are at the end of this pandemic … we are far from it.
I want to thank each of you who are doing your part. This grim chapter in our city, state and nation has been challenging. However, Tupeloans are strong and determined. You have operated your restaurants, businesses, schools, churches and organizations under difficult and strict guidelines. I applaud you for your resiliency. We will get through this, together. I encourage you to move forward with making your vaccination appointments. Mississippians may go online for appointments which is the fastest way to schedule a vaccine. Visit www.covidvaccine.umc.edu or call 877-978-6453 or 601.965.4071.