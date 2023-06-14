In this file photo from June 2011, more than two dozen people attend an unveiling of the Mississippi Blues Trail marker recognizing famed 1930s and 1940s swing orchestra leader Jimmie Lunceford in Fulton.
TUPELO – Family of famed saxophonist gather to honor family history during Juneteenth weekend.
On Saturday, a family reunion celebrating four elder relatives of Jimmie Lunceford will be held.
The reunion will include a group picture as well as a meal at Park Heights restaurant, where they will hold a small presentation honoring the famous saxophone player and his relatives.
The reunion, which falls on Juneteenth weekend – a holiday celebrating the day Union soldiers arrived in Texas to announce President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, ending slavery in the U.S. – is themed around honoring family legacies.
“My idea of a family reunion is to learn your history, not just to eat,” Janice Burns, a family relative and the coordinator for the reunion, said.
The four elders are first cousins once removed to the famous jazz saxophone player, who was born in Evergreen, MS.
Jimmie Lunceford spent most of his youth in Denver, CO, where he also studied music under Wilbeforce Whiteman and became proficient in all reed instruments.
Lunceford made his way to Fisk University to continue his music studies while also playing in a band with Andy Kirk.
Eventually, the saxophonist began teaching at Manassas High School in Memphis, where he established himself eventually as the first public school band director in Memphis.
At the same high school, Lunceford gathered talented students and eventually transformed them into the famed swing band of the 1930’s, the Jimmie Lunceford Orchestra.
Even when Lunceford himself moved to Denver, much of his family stayed in Mississippi, which is how the current celebration came to be.
