TUPELO – Flexible scheduling, sign-on bonuses, referral bonuses, and overtime pay were among the incentives employers were dangling in front of prospective employees Thursday at the Itawamba Community College Job Fair.
More than a dozen companies, from manufacturing to health care, attended the five-hour event at the ICC Belden campus conference center, the first hosted by the college in more than a year.
Among those testing the waters was Raquelle Richardson, who's been looking for a part-time job while in school.
"I was curious to see what might be out there and what might could work around my schedule," she said. "I could get a restaurant job probably, but I'd rather not."
Raybern's isn't a restaurant, but it does make frozen deli sandwiches at its plant in the Tupelo Lee Industrial Park in Shannon that are sold at retailers nationwide.
Rimla Joseph, Raybern's Senior Human Resources Manager, and Howard Gaswirth, Senior Manager of Sales and Operations, were offering $1,000 sign-on bonuses to applicants, among other perks.
"The bonuses kick in once you're on the job for six months to a year," Joseph said.
"We're looking for everything from entry level to skilled positions," she said. "We have positions open in our assembly line, machine operating, maintenance tech, bakery, cooler/kitchen area and sanitation. We need as many as we can get."
About 50-60 people alone are needed in the production line to staff up two additional production lines, Gaswirth said.
Entry level positions start at $11.50 an hour and level out at $18 an hour.
Raybern's also offers part-time employment for those looking to work two-three days a week. For full-timers, the plant also offers some workers a chance to work three consecutive 12-hour shifts and get paid for 40.
Raybern's employs more than 300 at the plant, which opened in 2015.
In Oxford, Winchester employs some 1,500 at its ammunition manufacturing facilities, but is looking for more.
Susan Massey, the Lead Human Resources Manager for the company, was looking for mechanically inclined applicants who are comfortable working around machines.
Entry level adjuster jobs at the plant start around $16-17 an hour and can top out within six months to a year at $21-$22. Some jobs pay less, and others pay more depending on the position within the plant.
"We have a first, second and third shift Monday-Friday and on the weekends we have a day and night shift," Massey said. "We have to keep the ammo cranking out because of the high demand, but we're big supporters of the military as well."
Tony Weston was looking for a full-time job with a manufacturer, and he had from Toyota, APMM, Franklin Furniture, Omega Motion and others.
"I don't know if automotive is what I want to do," he said. "I have some experience with furniture already and I'm seeing what's available right now."
Unemployment is at a two-year low in Northeast Mississippi, but employers in every sector are looking to fill open positions.
Omega Motion has been a longtime supplier to the furniture industry in Northeast Mississippi, and the company was represented at the job fair by Don Tygett, who works in HR, and Nikki White, who works in engineering.
They were recruiting workers who were willing to work overtime as needed, and most importantly, were willing to show up for work and on time.
"We've got a wide variety of opportunities available," Tygett said.
Business is going well, with a five-week backlog of orders to fill. That's one of the main reasons they were looking to add more workers.
"Like everybody else, we're facing the logistics issues of getting our supplies, but it's a never-ending struggle," White said. "Other than that, business is going really well."