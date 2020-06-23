We’ve set sail on a journey, you and I, and while we all know where we want to go it’s not clear if we can actually get there.
The destination is football season.
Who would have ever thought we’d all be sitting here near the end of June with any doubt at all that football would kick off as planned?
But whoever thought your significant other would be saying, “Are you going to the store? Don’t forget to put on your mask.”
Strange days, indeed.
We have everything we need to play football, after all – high school, college and pro. We have schedules and players and coaches and stadiums and equipment and all the rest.
What we’re lacking is the wisdom to know for sure whether playing is a good idea.
It’s one thing, after all, to get back on the weights or run drills in socially distanced fashion. It’s something else the first time this fall when a linebacker knocks the snot out of a running back.
Blinded me with science
“Trust the science,” everyone says. But we’ve been told so many science things over the past three months – some of it contradictory. My own physician said, just the other day, “I could tell you what we think is true right now, and it could be all wrong tomorrow.”
Fact is, science is a journey, too. It changes over time, the same way I was taught in grade school that Pluto was a planet and now it apparently isn’t.
(Hang in there, Pluto. Like disco music, your time will come around again.)
By August, we should all be a lot smarter – after pro basketball and baseball and hockey all take their shots at restarting. We will have a much better idea about what works and what doesn’t when teams return to play.
In the meantime, a lot of us are preparing for a football season that might never quite arrive. Yet we all have to be ready if it does.
So, at the Journal office this afternoon, some high school football players will gather to help us shoot a cover photo for our annual preview magazine.
They want football. We want football. You want football. On this, we’re all agreed.
But, for the first time in our lives, it’s not that simple.