Everyone asks me, since I’m a sports editor, who’s going to win Saturday’s Egg Bowl, the annual football rivalry game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
Everyone asked me the same question at this time last year, but there were more people asking then because we weren’t living in a pandemic.
Anyway, the people I do see these days – they all seem to ask.
This will be the 19th Battle for the Golden Egg for me since arriving in Tupelo back in 2001. It would be 20, but I missed a year in there somewhere … and if you get old enough it’ll happen to you.
But for perhaps the first time, I have strong feelings about this one.
First of all, I’m glad it’s not on Thanksgiving. The game has messed up Thanksgiving plans for a lot of folks in the recent years, including me. Some of us will still have to work at some point during the day, of course, but we won’t be waiting for a game to get over.
And for that, I’m thankful. Not everything in a pandemic has to be awful.
As for the game itself? Here’s what I’m thinking: If both teams really take the field at 3 p.m. on Saturday in front of a national TV audience, then all of Mississippi is a winner. All of us.
Whatever happens after that, it happens.
Because if you were sitting in my chair back in March, and I’d told you we’d play a kinda-sorta college football season this fall, even as the pandemic continued? No way.
Follow the leaders
A lot of real smart people thought the SEC was making a big mistake by insisting it could play football this fall. A lot of real smart people made fun of SEC folks for wanting to play at all.
I don’t think any of the players who’ll take the field on Saturday in Oxford are among them.
There have been plenty of bumps in the road along the way. False positives have derailed some games, “contact tracing” leaves a lot of healthy players on the sidelines and some teams haven’t had enough players to safely play.
But all the major conferences eventually came around to the SEC’s way of looking at things, even if some of it has seemed a bit half-hearted.
This will probably go in the history books as “the year with some kind of college football from September until May,” which will certainly be different.
Let’s be thankful this week and see what happens on Saturday. If there’s a game – great. If not, you’ll have leftovers and your loved ones to share them with. Doesn’t sound too bad.