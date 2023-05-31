This story is the first in a series in which The Itawamba County Times will shed light on the political races for county offices which will be decided this November.
Some citizens of Itawamba County may find it concerning that no prior law enforcement experience is required to serve as a county constable. If an untrained constable were to be elected, they would take part in a two-week course to prepare themselves for an office which wields many of the same powers as trained law enforcement positions.
Fortunately for Itawamba County, however, lack of law enforcement experience will not be a concern in the race for constable of the eastern part of the county. Incumbent constable Terry Johnson and challenger Tim Lewis have nearly four decades of combined law enforcement experience.
Itawambians need not worry about an outsider serving them as constable either. Both Johnson and Lewis have lived in Itawamba County for decades and are deeply rooted and invested in the area. And both candidates cited their desire to help people as a primary motivation for seeking office.
"I just wanted to be more of a servant to our county," Johnson said regarding his decision to first run for the office of constable. Johnson is currently serving his second term and seeking a third.
Johnson – who currently serves as chief of the Itawamba County School District's School Resource Officer department in addition to his duties as constable – grew up around a brother-in-law in law enforcement, along with a mother and three sisters in the nursing profession. He says being of service to others is in his blood.
"Helping people, doing stuff for people has kind of just been our family thing," Johnson said.
Lewis, who has been involved with the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department for nearly 20 years, currently serves as a sergeant at the Itawamba County Jail. He brings experience both in law enforcement and in the court system to a position which would benefit from knowledge of both.
"I can hit the ground running from Day 1," Lewis said. "As far as experience, I've worked with the courts, I've served warrants for the county. For the civil processes, I've served that."
The two candidates bring similar levels of relevant experience, and a servant's attitude to the position of constable. Where they differ is in their approach.
Johnson works "two or three" jobs, including his position as constable. The challenger Lewis, meanwhile, has pledged to serve as a full-time constable.
In Johnson's view, Itawamba County doesn't have a high enough frequency of serving civil papers to warrant full-time work. It's just not financially feasible, he says.
"My opponent, he's saying that his goal is to be a full-time constable," Johnson said. "Some counties, there are enough papers to be served to be full-time. But as a constable in the state of Mississippi, you have to buy your own vehicle and you have to pay for your own gas. A lot of people don't know that. What money you're making is what papers you're serving.
"He won't live off what I make working full-time. That's why I work two or three jobs."
That's not to say Johnson downplays the importance of his role as constable – far from it.
"Being your constable, it doesn't matter if you're 'on-duty' or 'off-duty,' you're on duty," he said. "You take an oath to enforce the law of the state of Mississippi, so you've kind of got the power to do it even when you're not in uniform. People look up to you."
Lewis, on the other hand, believes that serving in a full-time capacity should be par for the course.
"A constable can do a lot more than just serve papers," Lewis said. "They have the same authority as law enforcement, as far as arrest powers, patrolling powers, backing up the sheriff's department if they need help. If a deputy is tied up, that's where a constable comes in. They can help answer calls and make sure everybody is safe. It's not just serve two or three papers and go home.
"If you're an elected official, I think you should be able to work it as a full-time job," he added.
Adding an additional wrinkle to the race for Constable of East Itawamba County, Johnson and Lewis are friends and colleagues from their time with the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department. But Johnson said nothing will change about their friendship regardless of election results.
"We're friends," Johnson said. "He's just wanting in the office just like I'm wanting to keep it. We'll continue to be friends no matter what happens on that."
Who ultimately occupies that office will be decided in a few short months. Since both Johnson and Lewis are running as Republicans with no challengers outside their own party, their race will be decided in the August 8 primary.
No matter the result, Itawamba County voters can count on having a qualified, experienced constable in office.
"I want to work with the good citizens of Itawamba County to see what I can do to help," Lewis said. "And I believe I can help."
"I appreciate the support in the past two terms, and I hope people continue to support me," Johnson said.
