CLINTON • Clinton’s Jakayla Johnson was a one-man wrecking crew.
Johnson, who is coming off two torn ACLs, poured in a game-high 30 points to help lead the Lady Arrows past Tupelo 58-47 in the second round of the MHSAA Girls Class 6A playoffs on Friday night.
“She put her team on her back and we had no answer for her for the entire night,” Tupelo coach Matt Justice said.
Clinton (23-4) will face Hernando in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Mississippi Valley State.
Tupelo held on to a 14-13 edge at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter Johnson scored 10-straight points to put Clinton up 23-19 with just over three minutes to go in the first half.
“She’s just fearless,” said Clinton coach Pearlene Fairley. “My biggest thing with her coming off two injuries is just the resiliency and how hard she plays.”
The Lady Arrows held a 30-29 lead at halftime.
The third quarter was the difference as Clinton held Tupelo just three points in the quarter for a 39-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Wave cut the Clinton down to three at 44-41 with just over five minutes to play, but Johnson scored five-straight points to extend the Lady Arrow lead to 49-43.
“Coming out I saw a couple of teammates were nervous and frustrated, so I just knew I had to take control,” Johnson said.
Che’mya Carothers had 13 points to lead Tupelo, while Halle Traylor added 11 points for the Lady Wave (28-4).
“We had our opportunities in the third quarter and they did a good job switching to zone and we couldn’t find our rhythm,” said Justice. “Just wasn’t able to make the big play we needed to make tonight.”