IUKA - A joint investigation between state and local authorities led to the arrest of 12 people on felony drug charges over the last few weeks.
Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty said his deputies worked with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Belmont, Burnsville and Iuka police departments to make the arrests for the sale and possession of narcotics. He added that it is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are probable.
Arrested so far are:
Aimee Lewis, 47, of 255 County Road 180, Iuka, charged with sale of methamphetamine. Bond set at $10,000.
Jonathan Derrick Durham, 39, of 165 County Road 155, Iuka, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. Bond set at $20,000.
Rozelyn Cree Cast, 20, of 910 Westwood Circle, Iuka, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. Bond set at $7,500.
Jeffery Scott Flack, 37, of 309 County Road 246, Iuka, charged with possession of methamphetamine within 1,500 feet of a school, felony tampering with evidence, introduction of narcotics to a correctional facility and sale of a controlled substance. Bond set at $30,000.
Patricia Lambert, 47, of 106 County Road 196, Iuka, charged with sale of a controlled substance. Bond set at $7,500.
Jeffery Gober, 45, of 578 County Road 864, Belmont, charged with sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Bond set at $20,000.
Kimberly Dawn Rosser Wooten Pettigo, 43, of 14 County Road 28, Dennis, charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance. Bond set at $10,000.
Jimmy Quillen, 65, of 112 County Road 147, Tishomingo, charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance. Bond set at $10,000.
Bobby John Voyles, 42, of 116 Jefferson Street, Burnsville, charged with sale of a controlled substance, introduction of narcotics into a correctional facility, felony tampering with evidence. No bond set yet.
Otis Jean Farris, 38, of 20 County Road 430, Iuka, charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond set at $2,500.
Joshua Shea Scott, 40, of 40 Yarber Street, Belmont, charged with sale of a controlled substance. Bond set at $7,500.
William Daniel Franks, 37, of Cherokee, Alabama, charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is currently in the custody of Colbert County Alabama on unrelated charges.