Last week, the Mississippi Supreme Court appointed senior status judge the Hon. Larry E. Roberts as special judge to preside over an election contest regarding the District 3 supervisor race.
Brian Atkins (R), who received 14 fewer votes than the declared winner, Rubel West (I), filed the petition for contest of the general election and judicial review with the Monroe County Circuit Court Nov. 25. No date has been scheduled as to when the matter will be heard.
According to a press release from the Mississippi Supreme Court last week, at least eight challenges to county elections have been filed across Mississippi, with most of them dealing with supervisor races. In addition to Monroe County, challenges have been filed in Jasper, Madison, Leflore, Washington, Yalobusha and Quitman counties.