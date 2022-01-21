Court of Appeals 1st district

Place 1: Jim M. Greenlee (i)

Court of Appeals 3rd district

Place 2: John H. Emfinger (i)

Chancery 1st district (Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Union counties)

Place 1: Brad Tennison (i)

Place 2: Michael Malski (i)

Place 3: Jacqueline Estes Mask (i)

Place 4: Stephen T. Bailey (I)

Chancery 14th district (Chickasaw, Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee, Oktibbeha and Webster counties)

Place 1: Rodney Faver (i)

Place 2: Joseph N. "Joe" Studdard (i)

Place 3: Paula Drungole-Ellis (i)

Chancery 18th district (Benton, Calhoun, Lafayette, Marshall and Tippah counties)

Place 1: Lawrence L. "Larry" Little (i)

Place 2: Bob Whitwell (i)

Circuit 1st district (Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss and Tishomingo counties)

Place 1: John R. White

Place 2: Paul S. Funderburk (i)

Place 3: Kelly Mims (i)

Place 4: Michael P. "Chip" Mills Jr. (i)

Circuit 3rd district (Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union counties)

Place 1: Gray Tollison (i)

Place 2: J. Kelly Luther (i)

Place 3: Kent E. Smith (i)

Circuit 16th district (Clay. Lowndes, Noxubee and Oktibbeha counties)

Place 1: Chuck Easley, James T. Kitchens Jr. (i)

Place 2: Lee J. Howard (i)

Place 3: P. Trina Davidson Brooks, Mark A. Cliett, Michelle Easterling, Bennie L. Jones Jr.

Lafayette County Judge

Place 1: Preston Ray Garrett, Steven Patrick Jubera, Tiffany Kilpatrick, Christine Tatum, Josh Turner, Thomas Alan Waller

Lee County Judge

Place 1: Staci Bevill (i)

Place 2: James D. Moore (i)

Oktibbeha County Judge

Place 1: Charles Bruce Brown, C. Marty Haug, Lee Ann Self Turner

